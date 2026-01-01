I’m looking to purchase an MT5 Expert Advisor that focuses on swing trades with large-move targets (e.g., 100+ pips profit per trade).

Requirements

✅ Must work on MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

✅ Can trade any Forex pair (multi-symbol), GOLD preference

✅ Designed for swing trading style (medium-term — not scalping)

✅ Targets 100+ pips per trade / large market moves

✅ Built-in risk management (stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing)

✅ Clean code with .mq5 source file included

✅ Backtestable on MT5 Strategy Tester (2022-2025)

✅ Preferably with input parameters for optimization

✅ Must send in DEMO for me to Forward test for at least 2 trading weeks.

✅Average Monthly profit of 10% with low drawdown below 15%.



Good-to-Have

⭐ Options for multiple strategies (trend pullback / breakout / structure)

⭐ News filter / session filter

⭐ Risk % or fixed lot sizing

⭐ Equity / balance drawdown control settings

⭐ Detailed user guide + recommended settings

Serious sellers or partners only. I’m ready to move quickly for the right system. Those who apply without any introduction will be rejected.

