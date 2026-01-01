FreelanceSections

🔍 Looking to Purchase : MT5 EA with Source Code — Swing Trade EA (Targeting 100+ pips)

MQL5 Experts

Specification

I’m looking to purchase an MT5 Expert Advisor that focuses on swing trades with large-move targets (e.g., 100+ pips profit per trade).

Requirements

✅ Must work on MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
✅ Can trade any Forex pair (multi-symbol), GOLD preference
✅ Designed for swing trading style (medium-term — not scalping)
✅ Targets 100+ pips per trade / large market moves
✅ Built-in risk management (stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing)
✅ Clean code with .mq5 source file included
✅ Backtestable on MT5 Strategy Tester (2022-2025)
✅ Preferably with input parameters for optimization

✅ Must send in DEMO for me to Forward test for at least 2 trading weeks.

✅Average Monthly profit of 10% with low drawdown below 15%.

Good-to-Have

⭐ Options for multiple strategies (trend pullback / breakout / structure)
⭐ News filter / session filter
⭐ Risk % or fixed lot sizing
⭐ Equity / balance drawdown control settings
⭐ Detailed user guide + recommended settings

Serious sellers or partners only. I’m ready to move quickly for the right system. Those who apply without any introduction will be rejected.


