PHẦN 1: TIẾNG ANH (For MQL5 Freelance)

Title: I need a Pro Dev for Scalping EA: I provide STRICT Money Management, YOU provide the Strategy

Description:

I have a strict Capital & Risk Management Framework. The Entry Strategy is UP TO YOU (Must be "King Scalping" / Multi-Timeframe style).

1. STRATEGY (YOUR JOB)

* Requirement: You decide the entry logic. It must be a High Probability and High Volume scalping strategy (MTF preferred).

* Execution: Must support switching between Market Execution and Pending Orders.

2. RISK & VOLUME MANAGEMENT (MY STRICT RULES - MUST IMPLEMENT)

You must implement ALL the following limits and filters:

* A. Volume & Order Limits:

* Max Lot Per Order: Limit the maximum lot size for a single trade.

* Max Total Volume: Limit the total lots of all open positions combined. If reached, stop opening new trades.

* Max Total Orders: Limit the total number of open orders (Buy + Sell). Formula: Total_Buy + Total_Sell <= Max_Orders.

* B. Market Conditions:

* Spread Filter: Do not trade if Spread > Max_Spread.

* Price Range / Volatility Filter:

* Use ATR or Candle Range to filter entries.

* Block trade if volatility is too low (Dead market) or too high (Spikes).

* C. Capital Protection:

* MDD (Max Drawdown):

* Max_Daily_DD: Stop trading if daily loss > X%.

* Max_Total_DD: Close all positions if equity drops > X%.

* Dynamic Margin Filter (CRITICAL):

* Before opening any Recovery/Grid order, check:

* If False: BLOCK the new order immediately.

* D. Recovery (Soft Landing):

* Manage losing trades with Smart Grid/DCA.

* Basket Close: Close All when Total Profit ($) >= Target.

3. DELIVERABLES

✅ Full source code (.mq5) + compiled files (.ex5).

✅ Clean, structured, and fully commented source code.

✅ Installation and setup instructions.

✅ No third-party dependencies.

✅ Full ownership of the source code upon completion.

✅ Minimum warranty of 3 to 6 months.

✅ Continuous support (fast response) for any EA issues without extra fees.

✅ Pricing and licensing terms (One-time payment).

✅ Communication via Telegram.

✅ 3-day trial version required before final payment/transfer.

Backtesting Scope:

✅ Period: Jan 1, 2022 – Dec 20, 2025. Must provide detailed backtest analysis, including data sources and data quality/tick modeling.

✅ Live/Demo Testing: Minimum 3 days on a Real or Demo account after successful backtesting.



PHẦN 2: TIẾNG VIỆT (Cho các nhóm VN)

Tiêu đề: Tìm Coder Pro: Tôi có khung Quản lý Vốn/Risk chặt chẽ - Bạn lo chiến thuật "Vua Scalping"

Nội dung:

Tôi cần thuê code EA. Tôi có bộ khung quản lý vốn và rủi ro rất chi tiết. Chiến thuật vào lệnh (Strategy) tôi để BẠN TỰ QUYẾT (Yêu cầu: Chuẩn Scalping đa khung, vào chắc và nhiều lệnh).

YÊU CẦU CỤ THỂ:

1. Phần Chiến thuật (Bạn lo):

* Tự do chọn chỉ báo/phương pháp.

* Hỗ trợ cả lệnh Thị trường (Market) và lệnh Chờ (Pending).

2. Phần Quản lý Rủi ro & Vốn (Bắt buộc làm theo tôi):

* A. Quản lý Khối lượng & Số lệnh:

* Max Lot/Lệnh: Giới hạn lot tối đa cho 1 lệnh đơn.

* Tổng Lot Giao dịch: Giới hạn tổng số Lot đang chạy trên tài khoản.

* Tổng Lệnh: Giới hạn tổng số lượng lệnh đang mở (Tổng Buy + Tổng Sell). Nếu đạt giới hạn -> Ngưng mở thêm.

* B. Bộ lọc Thị trường:

* Spread: Giới hạn Spread tối đa.

* Biên độ giá (Price Range/Volatility): Lọc biến động (Dùng ATR hoặc thân nến). Không vào lệnh khi biên độ quá nhỏ (Sideway chết) hoặc quá lớn (Bão giá).

* C. Bảo vệ Tài khoản:

* MDD (Drawdown): Cắt lỗ tổng nếu sụt giảm quá % Ngày hoặc % Tổng tài khoản.

* Bộ lọc Ký quỹ (Margin Filter) - TỐI QUAN TRỌNG:

* Trước khi nhồi lệnh gỡ, phải tính: Margin Level % >= (Balance * Hệ số nhân).

* Nếu không đủ -> CHẶN ĐỨNG, cấm mở lệnh.

* D. Hạ cánh mềm:

* Cơ chế gỡ lệnh (Grid) thông minh. Chốt lời tổng (All) theo tiền ($).

3. Bàn giao:

✅ Mã nguồn đầy đủ (.mq5) + các tệp đã biên dịch

✅ Mã nguồn sạch sẽ, có cấu trúc và được chú thích đầy đủ.

✅ Hướng dẫn cài đặt và thiết lập

✅ Không phụ thuộc vào bên thứ ba

✅ Sở hữu hoàn toàn mã nguồn sau khi hoàn thành

✅ Bảo hành tối thiểu từ 3 đến 6 tháng

✅ Hỗ trợ liên tục (phản hồi nhanh) trong trường hợp có vấn đề với EA mà không tính thêm phí.

✅ Giá cả và điều khoản cấp phép (mua một lần)

✅ Trao đổi qua Telegram

✅ Có bản dùng thử 3 ngày trước khi thanh toán/chuyển khoản cuối cùng

* Phạm vi kỹ thuật đảo ngược:

✅ Thời hạn 5 năm (1 tháng 1 năm 2022 – 20 tháng 12 năm 2025) Cần cung cấp chi tiết về quá trình phân tích ngược, bao gồm nguồn dữ liệu và chất lượng/dấu vết dữ liệu.





✅ Thử nghiệm giao dịch demo: Tối thiểu 3 ngày trên tài khoản giao dịch thực hoặc tài khoản demo sau khi phân tích ngược thành công.