Specification
PHẦN 1: TIẾNG ANH (For MQL5 Freelance)
Title: I need a Pro Dev for Scalping EA: I provide STRICT Money Management, YOU provide the Strategy
Description:
I have a strict Capital & Risk Management Framework. The Entry Strategy is UP TO YOU (Must be "King Scalping" / Multi-Timeframe style).
1. STRATEGY (YOUR JOB)
* Requirement: You decide the entry logic. It must be a High Probability and High Volume scalping strategy (MTF preferred).
* Execution: Must support switching between Market Execution and Pending Orders.
2. RISK & VOLUME MANAGEMENT (MY STRICT RULES - MUST IMPLEMENT)
You must implement ALL the following limits and filters:
* A. Volume & Order Limits:
* Max Lot Per Order: Limit the maximum lot size for a single trade.
* Max Total Volume: Limit the total lots of all open positions combined. If reached, stop opening new trades.
* Max Total Orders: Limit the total number of open orders (Buy + Sell). Formula: Total_Buy + Total_Sell <= Max_Orders.
* B. Market Conditions:
* Spread Filter: Do not trade if Spread > Max_Spread.
* Price Range / Volatility Filter:
* Use ATR or Candle Range to filter entries.
* Block trade if volatility is too low (Dead market) or too high (Spikes).
* C. Capital Protection:
* MDD (Max Drawdown):
* Max_Daily_DD: Stop trading if daily loss > X%.
* Max_Total_DD: Close all positions if equity drops > X%.
* Dynamic Margin Filter (CRITICAL):
* Before opening any Recovery/Grid order, check:
* If False: BLOCK the new order immediately.
* D. Recovery (Soft Landing):
* Manage losing trades with Smart Grid/DCA.
* Basket Close: Close All when Total Profit ($) >= Target.
3. DELIVERABLES
✅ Full source code (.mq5) + compiled files (.ex5).
✅ Clean, structured, and fully commented source code.
✅ Installation and setup instructions.
✅ No third-party dependencies.
✅ Full ownership of the source code upon completion.
✅ Minimum warranty of 3 to 6 months.
✅ Continuous support (fast response) for any EA issues without extra fees.
✅ Pricing and licensing terms (One-time payment).
✅ Communication via Telegram.
✅ 3-day trial version required before final payment/transfer.
Backtesting Scope:
✅ Period: Jan 1, 2022 – Dec 20, 2025. Must provide detailed backtest analysis, including data sources and data quality/tick modeling.
✅ Live/Demo Testing: Minimum 3 days on a Real or Demo account after successful backtesting.
PHẦN 2: TIẾNG VIỆT (Cho các nhóm VN)
Tiêu đề: Tìm Coder Pro: Tôi có khung Quản lý Vốn/Risk chặt chẽ - Bạn lo chiến thuật "Vua Scalping"
Nội dung:
Tôi cần thuê code EA. Tôi có bộ khung quản lý vốn và rủi ro rất chi tiết. Chiến thuật vào lệnh (Strategy) tôi để BẠN TỰ QUYẾT (Yêu cầu: Chuẩn Scalping đa khung, vào chắc và nhiều lệnh).
YÊU CẦU CỤ THỂ:
1. Phần Chiến thuật (Bạn lo):
* Tự do chọn chỉ báo/phương pháp.
* Hỗ trợ cả lệnh Thị trường (Market) và lệnh Chờ (Pending).
2. Phần Quản lý Rủi ro & Vốn (Bắt buộc làm theo tôi):
* A. Quản lý Khối lượng & Số lệnh:
* Max Lot/Lệnh: Giới hạn lot tối đa cho 1 lệnh đơn.
* Tổng Lot Giao dịch: Giới hạn tổng số Lot đang chạy trên tài khoản.
* Tổng Lệnh: Giới hạn tổng số lượng lệnh đang mở (Tổng Buy + Tổng Sell). Nếu đạt giới hạn -> Ngưng mở thêm.
* B. Bộ lọc Thị trường:
* Spread: Giới hạn Spread tối đa.
* Biên độ giá (Price Range/Volatility): Lọc biến động (Dùng ATR hoặc thân nến). Không vào lệnh khi biên độ quá nhỏ (Sideway chết) hoặc quá lớn (Bão giá).
* C. Bảo vệ Tài khoản:
* MDD (Drawdown): Cắt lỗ tổng nếu sụt giảm quá % Ngày hoặc % Tổng tài khoản.
* Bộ lọc Ký quỹ (Margin Filter) - TỐI QUAN TRỌNG:
* Trước khi nhồi lệnh gỡ, phải tính: Margin Level % >= (Balance * Hệ số nhân).
* Nếu không đủ -> CHẶN ĐỨNG, cấm mở lệnh.
* D. Hạ cánh mềm:
* Cơ chế gỡ lệnh (Grid) thông minh. Chốt lời tổng (All) theo tiền ($).
3. Bàn giao:
✅ Mã nguồn đầy đủ (.mq5) + các tệp đã biên dịch
✅ Mã nguồn sạch sẽ, có cấu trúc và được chú thích đầy đủ.
✅ Hướng dẫn cài đặt và thiết lập
✅ Không phụ thuộc vào bên thứ ba
✅ Sở hữu hoàn toàn mã nguồn sau khi hoàn thành
✅ Bảo hành tối thiểu từ 3 đến 6 tháng
✅ Hỗ trợ liên tục (phản hồi nhanh) trong trường hợp có vấn đề với EA mà không tính thêm phí.
✅ Giá cả và điều khoản cấp phép (mua một lần)
✅ Trao đổi qua Telegram
✅ Có bản dùng thử 3 ngày trước khi thanh toán/chuyển khoản cuối cùng
* Phạm vi kỹ thuật đảo ngược:
✅ Thời hạn 5 năm (1 tháng 1 năm 2022 – 20 tháng 12 năm 2025) Cần cung cấp chi tiết về quá trình phân tích ngược, bao gồm nguồn dữ liệu và chất lượng/dấu vết dữ liệu.
✅ Thử nghiệm giao dịch demo: Tối thiểu 3 ngày trên tài khoản giao dịch thực hoặc tài khoản demo sau khi phân tích ngược thành công.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
155
20%
Arbitration
22
9% / 77%
Overdue
15
10%
Loaded
3
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
102
40% / 24%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
4
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
30
57%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
3%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 75%
Overdue
0
Working
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
LOOKING FOR AN EA WITH HIGH PERFORMANCE 30 - 45 USDHi, I’m searching for a developer who already has a high‑performance Gold EA that can beat the results shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please reply with: - A brief description of how it works (grid, scalping, SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next
I need a gold EA that perform well. 30 - 100 USDI need someone that is able to develop for me a MT5 EA that perform VERY WELL on XAUUSD. Every strategy is accepted. By applying, please send me screenshot of results since 2018
Editing of existing EA required 50 - 150 USDHello developers, I'm looking for existing, proven EAs (MQL5) that work flawlessly on MT5. Requirements: Demo version available for testing Backtest results + screenshots Verified trade history from 2018-2025 Budget is negotiable If you've got an EA that fits, hit me up
CẦN TÌM NGƯỜI VIẾT EA NHƯ HÌNH 500+ USDcần người tạo EA y thay đổi hình ảnh gửi đầy đủ tính năng như hình giá cả có thể tăng thêm khối lượng mong muốn viết giống hình không khác ROBOT HƠI NHIỀU TÍNH NĂNG MỌI NGƯỜI CÓ THỂ ĐƯA GIÁ THAM KHẢO
Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USDRequire the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically
EA for account Protection 50+ USDProject Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when
Project Alert: MT4 Firewall EA for ECN Accounts. 40 - 55 USDNeed a pro dev to create an MT4 Expert Advisor ("Monitor EA") acting as execution firewall & auto-recovery controller for multiple EAs on XAUUSD (M1). How it works: Runs on blank chart; controls EAs via chart/template actions Closes/reopens charts to manage trades (EAs aren't editable) Targets IC Markets/VT Markets ECN Raw Source code handed over on completion Key Features:* XAUUSD (Gold) focus M1 timeframe
Project information
Budget
30 - 50 USD
Customer
Placed orders6
Arbitrage count0