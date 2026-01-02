FreelanceSections

MT5 Developer Needed for Development of A Profitable Forex Trading Bot (PLEASE read the job post carefully before Applying)

Hi,

I’m looking for an experienced Forex developer with proven, long-term market experience to partner with me in building a professional trading bot for my EA business.

Please note: I am not looking to provide the trading strategy or concept. I expect you to propose the strategy, justify it, and fully develop the EA based on the requirements below.

Strategy Requirements:.
Day trading approach: 1–3 trades per day
Quality over quantity: No scalping or high-frequency trading
Trade objective: Medium-term moves targeting ~100 pips per trade

Risk management:
Maximum drawdown below 10%
Precise entries with minimum 1:2 risk–reward
Tight stop-loss with larger profit targets for long-term stability

Pairs: Open to any pairs

Project Expectations:

I am either looking for a complete, production-ready EA that can realistically deliver the above performance if you already have an EA that could deliver such performance  or a new build out that can meet the requirements above.

If you are only able to code an EA without confidence in its performance or results, please do not apply.

Validation Criteria (Mandatory):
Backtest: 4 years (Jan 2022 – Dec 2025)
Forward test: Minimum 2 weeks on a demo account
Backtest and forward-test results must be consistent and meet all stated requirements

Only after these conditions are met will the project be considered complete.

Final Delivery:
Full EA source code (.mq5)
Clean, readable, and well-structured code
A clear user manual explaining logic, settings, and risk parameters

Those who apply without any introduction will not be entertained.

If you are confident in your trading knowledge, strategy design, and ability to deliver real, verifiable results, I’m ready to move forward quickly.

Project information

Budget
30 - 2000 USD

Customer

(7)
Placed orders25
Arbitrage count0