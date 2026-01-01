MQL5 Experts
Specification
Trading bot using resistance for is strategy with no taking to much of risk on the lots size making it the best trading tp for me to use and also no when to trade and when not to
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
842
48%
Arbitration
27
37% / 15%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
9
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
102
40% / 24%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Convert Pinescript indicator to mql5 code 30 - 100 USDI have 3 pine script of trading view and want to convert it into mql5 code. basically it has 2 script and in that one script I use 2 different ways. so here is 3 stratagy that can work in one code mql5 and I can use in mt5
I need a gold EA that perform well. 30 - 100 USDI need someone that is able to develop for me a MT5 EA that perform VERY WELL on XAUUSD. Every strategy is accepted. By applying, please send me screenshot of results since 2018
Editing of existing EA required 50 - 150 USDHello developers, I'm looking for existing, proven EAs (MQL5) that work flawlessly on MT5. Requirements: Demo version available for testing Backtest results + screenshots Verified trade history from 2018-2025 Budget is negotiable If you've got an EA that fits, hit me up
CẦN TÌM NGƯỜI VIẾT EA NHƯ HÌNH 500+ USDcần người tạo EA y thay đổi hình ảnh gửi đầy đủ tính năng như hình giá cả có thể tăng thêm khối lượng mong muốn viết giống hình không khác ROBOT HƠI NHIỀU TÍNH NĂNG MỌI NGƯỜI CÓ THỂ ĐƯA GIÁ THAM KHẢO
Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USDRequire the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0