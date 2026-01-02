Im looking for an experience developer that can help develop an EA based on 3-4 strategies below into 1 EA itself

It should not use grid or martingale. Symbol : XAUUSD

All trades opened by the EA will have a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Strategy 1 – High Timeframe Trend Reversal (Bottom Detection)

This strategy focuses on identifying major market bottoms by tracking extreme oversold conditions on higher timeframes. Once price shows signs of significant overextension, it waits for a clear bullish confirmation before entering a BUY. The setup targets large trend reversals and is designed with wide profit objectives, aiming for an approximate 1:4 to 1:6 risk-to-reward ratio.

Strategy 2 – Price Action Reversal (Bottom-Fishing)

This is a bottom-fishing reversal strategy that monitors price consolidation near potential market lows. It aims to capture the early phase of a new upward trend by entering after structure and price behavior confirm exhaustion. The strategy is built to achieve a 1:4 risk-to-reward ratio, prioritizing high upside with controlled risk.

Strategy 3 – Momentum Breakout with Retracement Entry

This trend-continuation strategy targets strong momentum moves. It identifies a confirmed trend breakout and waits patiently for a corrective pullback (retracement) before entering, allowing for more precise entries and improved risk control while trading in the direction of the dominant trend.

Strategy 4 – Multi-Timeframe Trend Following

This strategy applies a higher-timeframe trend indicator as a directional filter and executes entries on a lower timeframe. By aligning multi-timeframe momentum, it aims to capture sustained trends while reducing false signals and improving overall trade quality.

All strategies should be developed in the EA and operate together. I can choose to enable or disable each strategy individually via the input parameters.

If you have any suggestions that can help me improve the EA better, please feel free to propose.

Developer who apply should showcase that they know what they are doing and confident enough to develop the EA out, those who apply without any introduction will be rejected.







