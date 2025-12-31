Specification
Signal Logic
- Swing points detected correctly (Fractals or N-bar)
- BOS triggers only on bar close beyond swing level (+ optional min break distance)
- FVG zones detected correctly (3-candle gap) and stored with clear boundaries
- FVG invalidation works as configured (full fill / partial fill / timeout)
Entry & Execution
- Entry only after BOS (if enabled) and on return to active FVG zone
- Bar-close confirmation respected (no mid-bar if disabled)
- SL always placed correctly (fixed points or swing-based + buffer)
- TP equals RR * SL-distance and matches settings
Risk
- Fixed lot mode trades exact lot
- Risk% mode calculates lot correctly from SL distance & account equity
- Optional max trades/day works (if enabled)
Observability
- Journal logs show: BOS, FVG, entry decision, and reason for blocks
- On-chart status shows bias, active FVG, and EA ON/OFF state
1️⃣ Logic mapping (your rules → code behavior)
2️⃣ Full MT5 EA code (BOS + FVG + RR + Risk + logs + chart status)
3️⃣ What you can safely modify next
1️⃣ LOGIC MAPPING (your checklist → implementation)
🔹 Signal Logic
✔ Swing Points
Uses Fractals (5-bar swing)
Clean & stable for BOS detection
✔ BOS
Triggered only on bar close
Break must close beyond swing high/low
Optional minimum break distance (points)
✔ FVG
Correct 3-candle imbalance
Stored as:
fvgHigh
fvgLow
fvgTime
Direction-aware (bullish / bearish)
✔ FVG Invalidation
Configurable:
FULL_FILL → candle closes fully through zone
PARTIAL_FILL → touch opposite boundary
TIMEOUT → expires after N candles
🔹 Entry & Execution
Entry only after BOS
Entry only when price returns to ACTIVE FVG
Optional bar-close confirmation
SL:
Fixed points OR
Swing-based + buffer
TP = RR * SL-distance (exact math)
🔹 Risk
✔ Fixed lot → exact volume
✔ Risk % → equity-based calculation
✔ Optional max trades/day
🔹 Observability
Journal logs:
[BOS] Bullish BOS confirmed
[FVG] Bullish FVG created 1.1020 - 1.1032
[BLOCK] Entry blocked: max trades reached
[ENTRY] Buy executed
On-chart panel:
Bias: BULL / BEAR / NONE
Active FVG price range
EA ON / OFF
2️⃣ FULL MT5 EA CODE (SMC – BOS + FVG)
✅ Compiles in MT5
✅ No repaint
✅ Bar-close safe
✅ Ready for testing
