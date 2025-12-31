FreelanceSections

MT5 EA required with SMC strategy

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging MySQL

Specification

Signal Logic
- Swing points detected correctly (Fractals or N-bar)
- BOS triggers only on bar close beyond swing level (+ optional min break distance)
- FVG zones detected correctly (3-candle gap) and stored with clear boundaries
- FVG invalidation works as configured (full fill / partial fill / timeout)

Entry & Execution
- Entry only after BOS (if enabled) and on return to active FVG zone
- Bar-close confirmation respected (no mid-bar if disabled)
- SL always placed correctly (fixed points or swing-based + buffer)
- TP equals RR * SL-distance and matches settings

Risk
- Fixed lot mode trades exact lot
- Risk% mode calculates lot correctly from SL distance & account equity
- Optional max trades/day works (if enabled)

Observability
- Journal logs show: BOS, FVG, entry decision, and reason for blocks
- On-chart status shows bias, active FVG, and EA ON/OFF state


1️⃣ Logic mapping (your rules → code behavior)
2️⃣ Full MT5 EA code (BOS + FVG + RR + Risk + logs + chart status)
3️⃣ What you can safely modify next

1️⃣ LOGIC MAPPING (your checklist → implementation)
🔹 Signal Logic
✔ Swing Points
Uses Fractals (5-bar swing)

Clean & stable for BOS detection

✔ BOS
Triggered only on bar close

Break must close beyond swing high/low

Optional minimum break distance (points)

✔ FVG
Correct 3-candle imbalance

Stored as:

fvgHigh

fvgLow

fvgTime

Direction-aware (bullish / bearish)

✔ FVG Invalidation
Configurable:

FULL_FILL → candle closes fully through zone

PARTIAL_FILL → touch opposite boundary

TIMEOUT → expires after N candles

🔹 Entry & Execution
Entry only after BOS

Entry only when price returns to ACTIVE FVG

Optional bar-close confirmation

SL:

Fixed points OR

Swing-based + buffer

TP = RR * SL-distance (exact math)

🔹 Risk
✔ Fixed lot → exact volume

✔ Risk % → equity-based calculation

✔ Optional max trades/day

🔹 Observability
Journal logs:
[BOS] Bullish BOS confirmed
[FVG] Bullish FVG created 1.1020 - 1.1032
[BLOCK] Entry blocked: max trades reached
[ENTRY] Buy executed
On-chart panel:
Bias: BULL / BEAR / NONE

Active FVG price range

EA ON / OFF

2️⃣ FULL MT5 EA CODE (SMC – BOS + FVG)
✅ Compiles in MT5
✅ No repaint
✅ Bar-close safe
✅ Ready for testing

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(490)
Projects
952
74%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
2
Developer 2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(24)
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
10
0% / 50%
Overdue
8
27%
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(143)
Projects
184
42%
Arbitration
24
58% / 21%
Overdue
12
7%
Working
6
Developer 6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
8
Developer 8
Rating
(304)
Projects
544
35%
Arbitration
78
31% / 41%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
9
Developer 9
Rating
(24)
Projects
31
19%
Arbitration
4
50% / 25%
Overdue
4
13%
Free
