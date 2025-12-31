Similar orders

LOOKING FOR AN EA WITH HIGH PERFORMANCE 30 - 45 USD Hi, I’m searching for a developer who already has a high‑performance Gold EA that can beat the results shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please reply with: - A brief description of how it works (grid, scalping, SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next

An MT5 EA to automate trades from Tradingview to multiple MT5 platforms like Pineconnector or Tradingconnector 50 - 125 USD Multi-Asset AI Trading Bot Details Proposals I want a single, cohesive AI bot that can log in to MetaTrader, Coinbase, Robinhood, and TradingView, scan live market data, and execute trades automatically in stocks, forex, and crypto. The core logic must support day-trading, swing-trading, and scalping modes that I can toggle on a schedule or by simple configuration. The workflow I picture is: • Real-time data

I need a gold EA that perform well. 30 - 100 USD I need someone that is able to develop for me a MT5 EA that perform VERY WELL on XAUUSD. Every strategy is accepted. By applying, please send me screenshot of results since 2018

Editing of existing EA required 50 - 150 USD Hello developers, I'm looking for existing, proven EAs (MQL5) that work flawlessly on MT5. Requirements: Demo version available for testing Backtest results + screenshots Verified trade history from 2018-2025 Budget is negotiable If you've got an EA that fits, hit me up

Writing of an Expert Advisor for Asia and London Buy side or Sell side liquidity sweeps. 30 - 100 USD I want to develop and EA first to use for back testing, then to use for trading. This will be done on the 15 min timeframe. The EA must Identify sessions highs and lows with specific timings (Asian, London, NY), Place three EMA and ensure that the 50, 100 and 200 exponential moving averages are in order to give directional bias Sell bias = 50 below the 100, which is below the 200 Buy bias = 50 above the 100, which is

Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USD Require the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically

Converting ex4 file into mq4 file and modifications 100 - 350 USD Looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer. Task: EX4 → MQ4 recovery Modify EA logic Convert MQ4 → MQ5 (fully working) Must understand MT4 vs MT5 differences and deliver clean, tested code. This is a paid job, with possible follow-up work if things go well. DM me with your experience and examples of similar work

I want to create a simple trading robot using parabolic, adx and OSMA. 30 USD This EA uses the inbuilt indicators to execute trades. It follows the simple rules of buy signal and sell signal.It will be independent of each other. The same rule follows for each

XAUUSD Gold EA Project: 20+ Systems, Sharpe 4.2 High-Profit Gold EA Wanted: 20+ Strategies, Institutional-Grade Metrics 50 - 100 USD 1. Background & MQL5 Journey: ¿Cuéntame un poco sobre tu background en trading algorítmico y qué te emociona de crear EAs de alto rendimiento? 2. Experience: ¿Cuáles son 2-3 EAs destacados que has creado (mercados, Sharpe, PF, señales/backtests)? 3. Institutional Results: ¿Puedes lograr Sharpe ≥3.0, PF >2.5, <10% DD en XAUUSD? ¿Qué te da confianza? 4. Demo EA: ¿Tienes una señal de EA top (MQL5/Myfxbook) con 100+