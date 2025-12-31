Similar orders

MT5 EA required with SMC strategy 40 - 80 USD Signal Logic - Swing points detected correctly (Fractals or N-bar) - BOS triggers only on bar close beyond swing level (+ optional min break distance) - FVG zones detected correctly (3-candle gap) and stored with clear boundaries - FVG invalidation works as configured (full fill / partial fill / timeout) Entry & Execution - Entry only after BOS (if enabled) and on return to active FVG zone - Bar-close confirmation

MT4 --> MT5 T-GOLD Scalp EA 40 - 60 USD I'd appreciate a price for this conversion to MT5. When complete, it should mirror the same trades, running side by side with the MT4 original, give or take a few points. This EA will be limited to XAU pairs and M1 to M5 timeframes. The code is commented as much as possible. Nothing needs to added unless needed for proper stability and reliability for MT5. It would be good to have the chance to test it out for 3-4

LOOKING FOR AN EA WITH HIGH PERFORMANCE 30 - 45 USD Hi, I’m searching for a developer who already has a high‑performance Gold EA that can beat the results shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please reply with: - A brief description of how it works (grid, scalping, SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next

An MT5 EA to automate trades from Tradingview to multiple MT5 platforms like Pineconnector or Tradingconnector 50 - 125 USD Multi-Asset AI Trading Bot Details Proposals I want a single, cohesive AI bot that can log in to MetaTrader, Coinbase, Robinhood, and TradingView, scan live market data, and execute trades automatically in stocks, forex, and crypto. The core logic must support day-trading, swing-trading, and scalping modes that I can toggle on a schedule or by simple configuration. The workflow I picture is: • Real-time data

I need a gold EA that perform well. 30 - 100 USD I need someone that is able to develop for me a MT5 EA that perform VERY WELL on XAUUSD. Every strategy is accepted. By applying, please send me screenshot of results since 2018

Editing of existing EA required 50 - 150 USD Hello developers, I'm looking for existing, proven EAs (MQL5) that work flawlessly on MT5. Requirements: Demo version available for testing Backtest results + screenshots Verified trade history from 2018-2025 Budget is negotiable If you've got an EA that fits, hit me up

CẦN TÌM NGƯỜI VIẾT EA NHƯ HÌNH 500+ USD cần người tạo EA y thay đổi hình ảnh gửi đầy đủ tính năng như hình giá cả có thể tăng thêm khối lượng mong muốn viết giống hình không khác ROBOT HƠI NHIỀU TÍNH NĂNG MỌI NGƯỜI CÓ THỂ ĐƯA GIÁ THAM KHẢO

Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USD Require the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically

TRADING UTILITY - Portfolio & Cost Per Pip 50+ USD Hello Developers, I need a utility that allows to me open multiple positions. First the utility will show me all currency pairs on the watch list, and it will give me the option to either buy, sell, or neutral for each currency pair. Secondly, lot sizes for all currency pairs (that are not neutral) are determined through an input of cost per pip (USD). Lastly, then the execute button, which opens positions according