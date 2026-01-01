Consistent Monthly Profit Expert Advisor (Low Risk EA), Stable Growth EA – Designed for $500 Accounts
Specification
Product Name: Smart Profit EA
Price: $600 (One-time)
📩 Contact & Support
Interested buyers can contact me directly on Telegram: @SACHINKOULAGE for support, setup guidance, and pre-sale questions.
📌 Overview
Smart Profit EA is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor designed to deliver stable and consistent monthly profits with controlled risk.
This EA has been tested on a $500 trading account, where it is capable of generating around $300 average monthly profit, depending on market conditions.
The strategy focuses on risk management, precise entries, and disciplined exits, making it suitable for traders who prefer steady growth rather than aggressive trading.
⚙️ Key Features
-
✅ Fully automated trading (No manual intervention required)
-
✅ Optimized for $500 minimum balance
-
✅ Target: Consistent monthly profit
-
✅ Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit
-
✅ Smart risk management system
-
✅ Works on major Forex pairs
-
✅ No martingale, no grid
-
✅ Low drawdown focused strategy
📊 Performance
-
Recommended Balance: $500
-
Average Monthly Target: Up to $300
-
Risk Level: Low to Medium
-
Trading Style: Safe & disciplined
🧩 Recommended Settings
-
Account Type: ECN / Standard
-
Timeframe: Optimized (as per default settings)
-
Broker: Any regulated broker
-
VPS: Recommended for best performance
💼 Who Is This EA For?
-
Traders looking for stable monthly income
-
Beginners who want automated trading
-
Professionals seeking a low-risk EA
-
Investors who prefer consistency over high-risk strategies