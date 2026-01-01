Similar orders

Convert Pinescript indicator to mql5 code 30 - 100 USD I have 3 pine script of trading view and want to convert it into mql5 code. basically it has 2 script and in that one script I use 2 different ways. so here is 3 stratagy that can work in one code mql5 and I can use in mt5

MT5 Expert Advisor (MQ5 Source) – Safe Trend Based Forex / XAUUSD EA 50 - 180 USD I need a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor with full MQ5 source code. Platform: - MT5 only - Full MQ5 source code mandatory - Must work with Exness broker (symbol suffix like XAUUSDm) Strategy: - Trend-based trading only - NO grid - NO martingale - NO averaging - Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit - Max 1–2 trades at a time Risk Management: - Daily profit target (stop trading after hit) - Daily loss limit - Maximum drawdown

An MT5 EA to automate trades from Tradingview to multiple MT5 platforms like Pineconnector or Tradingconnector 50 - 125 USD Multi-Asset AI Trading Bot Details Proposals I want a single, cohesive AI bot that can log in to MetaTrader, Coinbase, Robinhood, and TradingView, scan live market data, and execute trades automatically in stocks, forex, and crypto. The core logic must support day-trading, swing-trading, and scalping modes that I can toggle on a schedule or by simple configuration. The workflow I picture is: • Real-time data

I need a gold EA that perform well. 30 - 100 USD I need someone that is able to develop for me a MT5 EA that perform VERY WELL on XAUUSD. Every strategy is accepted. By applying, please send me screenshot of results since 2018

Editing of existing EA required 50 - 150 USD Hello developers, I'm looking for existing, proven EAs (MQL5) that work flawlessly on MT5. Requirements: Demo version available for testing Backtest results + screenshots Verified trade history from 2018-2025 Budget is negotiable If you've got an EA that fits, hit me up

CẦN TÌM NGƯỜI VIẾT EA NHƯ HÌNH 500+ USD cần người tạo EA y thay đổi hình ảnh gửi đầy đủ tính năng như hình giá cả có thể tăng thêm khối lượng mong muốn viết giống hình không khác ROBOT HƠI NHIỀU TÍNH NĂNG MỌI NGƯỜI CÓ THỂ ĐƯA GIÁ THAM KHẢO

MT4 EA for IG – Forex Majors Trend-Pullback (EMA/RSI/ATR) + Strict Risk Controls + Adaptive Logic 30 - 100 USD I need an experienced MQL4 developer to build a robust, conservative MT4 EA designed to trade Forex major pairs on IG . This is for long-term use with controlled drawdown — no martingale/grid/hedging . Platform / Broker Platform: MT4 Broker: IG Must work with: 5-digit pricing, variable spreads, slippage, and IG’s execution constraints Symbols (Majors only) EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD (configurable

Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USD Require the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically

I want to create a simple trading robot using parabolic, adx and OSMA. 30 USD This EA uses the inbuilt indicators to execute trades. It follows the simple rules of buy signal and sell signal.It will be independent of each other. The same rule follows for each