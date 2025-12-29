I have pine editor script I want to convert this into MT5 EA

Main

i want to match tv and mql5 buy and sell signal to match in trading view i use this with heikin ashi candles





things to add in this but after main need to be done

1 Ea start stop time

2 Manual lot size

3 tp sl - on Ea start if i want to add separate tp for first 2 trades and after that same tp

4 halt ea and close all trades after over all daily profit and loss

5 and add High frame time to follow like in 1hr it give buy signal then in 5 mint it just take trade of buy until it give sell signal i have this in TV so i also want convert this

6 of course i can use in any time frame and change atr period and multiplier . use close price for extremums and and await bar close confirmation