💰 BUDGET: $200-$2,800 XAUUSD EA (Negotiable)

Institutional XAUUSD EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards

DESCRIPTION

I need an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional institutional-grade EA with 20+ integrated trading systems for MetaTrader 5.

CORE REQUIREMENTS:

Architecture:

• 20+ independent trading systems (trend, mean reversion, volatility, breakout)

• ON/OFF toggle for each system (user selectable)

• Simultaneously tradeable or individually selectable

• Individual + combined performance tracking

Performance Targets (€1,000 starting capital):

All metrics shown as % FIRST, then €:

✓ Sharpe Ratio: ≥4.2 (420 bp) - CRITICAL

✓ Profit Factor: ≥3.2 (320%)

✓ Expected Payoff: ≥4.5% (€45/trade)

✓ Max Drawdown: ≤6.5% (€65)

✓ Recovery Factor: ≥13.5 (1,350%)

✓ Win Rate: ≥70%

✓ Z-Score: ≥3.8 (statistical significance)

✓ AHPR: ≥1.85% monthly (22.2% annual)

✓ GHPR: ≥1.82% monthly (21.8% annual)

✓ Total Net Profit: ≥1,584.7% (€15,847)

All metrics must be reported in % AND € format

Backtesting & Validation:

• 5-year backtest showing annual breakdown (1-yr, 2-yr, 3-yr, 4-yr, 5-yr)

• All 46 MT5 Strategy Tester metrics reported

• Forward test validation (1-3 months minimum)

• Walk-forward analysis proving no overfitting

• Individual system backtest results

• Screenshots/proof of all metrics

Real-Time INFO PANEL:

The EA must display on-chart monitoring panel showing:

• Current equity, balance, drawdown (€ and %)

• Open positions count & total P&L

• Win/loss count and rate

• Monthly profit (€ and %)

• Active systems (X of 20)

• Average win/loss (€)

• Risk per trade (%)

• Last trade result

• Drawdown warnings if >4%

User Manual & Documentation:

Quick Start Guide (beginner - setup & first trade) Basic Settings Guide (essential parameters) Advanced Settings (all 20 systems + optimization) 12 Key Metrics Explained: Sharpe Ratio: €4.20 return per €1 risk

Max Drawdown: Worst loss from peak

Profit Factor: €3.20 profit per €1 lost

Recovery Factor: €13.50 earned per €1 DD

Expected Payoff: €45 average per trade

Win Rate: 70% of trades win

Z-Score: 99.9% statistical confidence

Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.57:1 Troubleshooting (common issues & solutions) System Combination Strategy (how to run 20 together)

Risk Management Features:

• Lot sizing by risk % (automated calculation)

• Daily loss limit (user-set €)

• Monthly loss limit (user-set €)

• Stop loss & take profit management

• Breakeven move option

• Email alerts & notifications

• Slippage & spread tolerance settings

Code Requirements:

• Clear comments explaining each system

• Readable, professional code structure

• Modular design (easy to modify individual systems)

• Scalable to additional systems

• No external dependencies

Deliverables Checklist:

✓ Complete EA code (MQL5)

✓ All backtest reports with screenshots

✓ Forward test results & proof

✓ Walk-forward analysis documentation

✓ Individual system results

✓ User manual (PDF, 20+ pages)

✓ Info panel screenshots

✓ 1-month post-delivery support

Payment & Timeline:

Budget: €900 - €1,500 (negotiable based on experience)

Timeline: 6-8 weeks

Preferred: Milestone-based (escrow protection)

Developer Qualifications:

Required:

• 3+ years MQL5 development experience

• Multi-system EA development background

• Backtest optimization experience

• Walk-forward analysis knowledge

• Portfolio of previous EAs (5+ samples)

Nice to Have:

• Quant trading background

• Institutional trading experience

• Advanced MT5 skills

• Published trading strategies

Communication:

• Weekly progress updates with screenshots

• Respond to questions within 24 hours

• Share intermediate backtests for feedback

• 1 month post-delivery support (bug fixes, optimization)

Acceptance Criteria:

Before final payment, EA must pass:

• All performance metrics met (Sharpe 4.2+, etc.)

• Forward test ≥80% of backtest metrics

• All 46 MT5 factors reported correctly

• Real-time panel fully functional

• Complete documentation provided

• Code properly commented

• Successful deployment on test account

Notes:

This is a serious project requiring expertise. Unrealistic promises or low-quality portfolios will be rejected. All work must be verified before payment. Escrow recommended for buyer protection.

Initial capital range: €1,000 - €10,000

Target instrument: XAUUSD (or your preferred)

Timeframe: Flexible (MT5 compatible)