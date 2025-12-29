💰 BUDGET: $200-$2,800 (Negotiable) XAUUSD (Gold) Institutional EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards
Specification
💰 BUDGET: $200-$2,800 XAUUSD EA (Negotiable)
Institutional XAUUSD EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards
DESCRIPTION
I need an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional institutional-grade EA with 20+ integrated trading systems for MetaTrader 5.
CORE REQUIREMENTS:
Architecture:
• 20+ independent trading systems (trend, mean reversion, volatility, breakout)
• ON/OFF toggle for each system (user selectable)
• Simultaneously tradeable or individually selectable
• Individual + combined performance tracking
Performance Targets (€1,000 starting capital):
All metrics shown as % FIRST, then €:
✓ Sharpe Ratio: ≥4.2 (420 bp) - CRITICAL
✓ Profit Factor: ≥3.2 (320%)
✓ Expected Payoff: ≥4.5% (€45/trade)
✓ Max Drawdown: ≤6.5% (€65)
✓ Recovery Factor: ≥13.5 (1,350%)
✓ Win Rate: ≥70%
✓ Z-Score: ≥3.8 (statistical significance)
✓ AHPR: ≥1.85% monthly (22.2% annual)
✓ GHPR: ≥1.82% monthly (21.8% annual)
✓ Total Net Profit: ≥1,584.7% (€15,847)
All metrics must be reported in % AND € format
Backtesting & Validation:
• 5-year backtest showing annual breakdown (1-yr, 2-yr, 3-yr, 4-yr, 5-yr)
• All 46 MT5 Strategy Tester metrics reported
• Forward test validation (1-3 months minimum)
• Walk-forward analysis proving no overfitting
• Individual system backtest results
• Screenshots/proof of all metrics
Real-Time INFO PANEL:
The EA must display on-chart monitoring panel showing:
• Current equity, balance, drawdown (€ and %)
• Open positions count & total P&L
• Win/loss count and rate
• Monthly profit (€ and %)
• Active systems (X of 20)
• Average win/loss (€)
• Risk per trade (%)
• Last trade result
• Drawdown warnings if >4%
User Manual & Documentation:
Quick Start Guide (beginner - setup & first trade)
Basic Settings Guide (essential parameters)
Advanced Settings (all 20 systems + optimization)
12 Key Metrics Explained:
Sharpe Ratio: €4.20 return per €1 risk
Max Drawdown: Worst loss from peak
Profit Factor: €3.20 profit per €1 lost
Recovery Factor: €13.50 earned per €1 DD
Expected Payoff: €45 average per trade
Win Rate: 70% of trades win
Z-Score: 99.9% statistical confidence
Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.57:1
-
Troubleshooting (common issues & solutions)
System Combination Strategy (how to run 20 together)
Risk Management Features:
• Lot sizing by risk % (automated calculation)
• Daily loss limit (user-set €)
• Monthly loss limit (user-set €)
• Stop loss & take profit management
• Breakeven move option
• Email alerts & notifications
• Slippage & spread tolerance settings
Code Requirements:
• Clear comments explaining each system
• Readable, professional code structure
• Modular design (easy to modify individual systems)
• Scalable to additional systems
• No external dependencies
Deliverables Checklist:
✓ Complete EA code (MQL5)
✓ All backtest reports with screenshots
✓ Forward test results & proof
✓ Walk-forward analysis documentation
✓ Individual system results
✓ User manual (PDF, 20+ pages)
✓ Info panel screenshots
✓ 1-month post-delivery support
Payment & Timeline:
Budget: €900 - €1,500 (negotiable based on experience)
Timeline: 6-8 weeks
Preferred: Milestone-based (escrow protection)
Developer Qualifications:
Required:
• 3+ years MQL5 development experience
• Multi-system EA development background
• Backtest optimization experience
• Walk-forward analysis knowledge
• Portfolio of previous EAs (5+ samples)
Nice to Have:
• Quant trading background
• Institutional trading experience
• Advanced MT5 skills
• Published trading strategies
Communication:
• Weekly progress updates with screenshots
• Respond to questions within 24 hours
• Share intermediate backtests for feedback
• 1 month post-delivery support (bug fixes, optimization)
Acceptance Criteria:
Before final payment, EA must pass:
• All performance metrics met (Sharpe 4.2+, etc.)
• Forward test ≥80% of backtest metrics
• All 46 MT5 factors reported correctly
• Real-time panel fully functional
• Complete documentation provided
• Code properly commented
• Successful deployment on test account
Notes:
This is a serious project requiring expertise. Unrealistic promises or low-quality portfolios will be rejected. All work must be verified before payment. Escrow recommended for buyer protection.
Initial capital range: €1,000 - €10,000
Target instrument: XAUUSD (or your preferred)
Timeframe: Flexible (MT5 compatible)