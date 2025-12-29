Similar orders

Project Alert: MT4 Firewall EA for ECN Accounts. 40 - 55 USD Need a pro dev to create an MT4 Expert Advisor ("Monitor EA") acting as execution firewall & auto-recovery controller for multiple EAs on XAUUSD (M1). How it works: Runs on blank chart; controls EAs via chart/template actions Closes/reopens charts to manage trades (EAs aren't editable) Targets IC Markets/VT Markets ECN Raw Source code handed over on completion Key Features:* XAUUSD (Gold) focus M1 timeframe

Apex point expert advisor 30 - 35 USD We're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade

Fix and Enhance Risk Management in MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) 50 - 200 USD I have an existing MetaTrader 5 EA that requires significant improvements to its **risk management logic and trade execution** behavior. Currently, the EA executes trades without applying proper stop loss, take profit, or trailing mechanisms, which results in high drawdown and potential loss of capital. The goal is to **optimize the EA for low risk and high return**, starting with small capital (e.g., \$10, \$50

MT5 Trading Robot – SMA 5/9, Only Normal Cross, Manual Lot & Stop Loss 50 - 150 USD I need a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on SMA 5/9 crossover: - Only one position at a time. - Close & reverse on opposite SMA cross. - No trading on very large breakout candles. - Stop Loss mandatory, 20-50 pips. - Manual lot size and manual timeframe. - EA must be clean, optimized, stable for Gold and Forex. Attached file contains full EA specification for development

💰 BUDGET: $200-$2,800 (Negotiable) XAUUSD (Gold) Institutional EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards 69+ USD 💰 BUDGET: $200-$2,800 XAUUSD EA (Negotiable) Institutional XAUUSD EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards DESCRIPTION I need an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional institutional-grade EA with 20+ integrated trading systems for MetaTrader 5. CORE REQUIREMENTS: Architecture: • 20+ independent trading systems (trend, mean reversion, volatility, breakout) • ON/OFF toggle for each system

Existing EA Wanted US30-XAUUSD With Backtest and source code require 50 - 450 USD Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4 year backtest 2021‑2025 report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. i need a concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you

AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USD Buen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada

Indicador de reversão para OB e Forex 30+ USD Olá, preciso de um programador para montar um indicador com base na sobrevenda do estocastico, volume macd, para uma estrategia de reversão e falso rompimento com regioes de OB validos minimas e maximas de H1, H4, D1 e canais para confluencias, quero que seja didatico visualmente e com cores, sons de alertas e algum sinal de call ou put como setas indicando reversões e falsos rompimentos e continuidade

Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USD I need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss