MQL5 Experts
Specification
(15M + 1H Support & Resistance + Liquidity Wick + Trailing SL)
🎯 Objective
Develop an MT5 Expert Advisor (MQL5) for XAUUSD (Gold) based on 15-minute liquidity rejection at H1/M15 Support & Resistance zones, with candle-close based trailing stop loss.
📊 On-Chart Display
-
Detected Support & Resistance zones
-
Trade direction
-
Current SL & trailing level
-
Active session
🔐 Risk Rules
-
Only one trade per signal
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
Fixed lot or risk-based option
✅ EA FEATURES SUMMARY
✔️ Entry: M15 Liquidity Wick + H1/M15 Support Resistance
✔️ Trailing SL: Previous candle High/Low (15M close based)
✔️ Lot: Fixed Lot + Auto Risk Lot (switchable)
✔️ Breakeven: On / Off
✔️ Equity Protection: Fixed Amount + Percentage (On / Off)
✔️ Filters: Wick %, Candle size, Breakout filter, Session filter
✔️ One trade at a time
✔️ Gold (XAUUSD) optimized
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0