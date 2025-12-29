Similar orders

Existing EA Wanted US30-XAUUSD With Backtest and source code require 50 - 450 USD Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4 year backtest 2021‑2025 report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. i need a concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you

Looking for EA Developer to Build XAUUSD Hedge Bot Focused on Broker Commission Rebates 500+ USD I’m looking for an experienced EA developer to develop a hedging Expert Advisor for XAUUSD , designed with the primary objective of maximizing broker commission rebates while maintaining overall account profitability . The EA should: Trade XAUUSD only Use a hedging strategy (frequent buy/sell positions) Be optimized for high trading volume to “milk” broker commissions Still aim to keep the net account profitable or

Want to create a MT5 EA with EMA as bias and fractals for invalidation. 30 - 1000 USD 1.Session high low will use GMT time as range. I am not sure how the EA will handle the DST. When GMT+1 is xx:00 - xx:00 When GMT is xx:00 - xx:00 above is Asia range. When GMT+1 is xx: 00 - xx:00 When GMT is xx:00 - xx:00 Above is London range. Entry windows one for London Session and one for NY Session Emas for bias Fractals indicator for invalidation We will discuss more later

I need profitable EA ready made 300 - 3000 USD Hello all developers! I need a profitable EA ready made, I am paying good, but only serious offer please. In first message please send me backtesting resaults and demo version. If you will not do this your application will be rejected, no exceptions. Source of code of course required

AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USD Buen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada

Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USD I need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss

Modify my EA to scale in once profitable 30 - 50 USD want a highly profitable EA; price is not an issue, as long as you can prove it and send me a demo for me to test. You need to prove yourself first. The EA needs a year of stable backtesting

MT5 EA Development Project 70+ USD I am looking for a skilled EA developer to program an automated trading system. The project will involve integrating a proprietary indicator that I will provide, along with clear instructions outlining how trades should be handled. The EA must operate solely on the 1-minute (M1 / 60-second) chart and react only to the indicator’s signals. Key requirements: Trade entries must be triggered exclusively by the indicator

MQL5 Indicator Development – Multi-Window M30 Trade Signal with Telegram Alerts (No Repainting) 200 - 250 USD I’m looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build TWO MT5 custom indicators that detect multi-condition M30 trade setups and send Telegram alerts before trade execution . This project requires strict close-based logic , multi-indicator buffer processing , and non-repainting behavior . HIGH-LEVEL REQUIREMENTS Indicators must evaluate signals from M30 only All conditions are checked only after candle close Logic