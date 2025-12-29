Specification
I have an existing MetaTrader 5 EA that requires significant improvements to its **risk management logic and trade execution** behavior. Currently, the EA executes trades without applying proper stop loss, take profit, or trailing mechanisms, which results in high drawdown and potential loss of capital.
The goal is to **optimize the EA for low risk and high return**, starting with small capital (e.g., \$10, \$50, \$100) and allowing it to scale trades efficiently and safely.
### **Scope of Work:**
#### ✅ **1. Fix Existing Issues**
* Correct logic that fails to apply **stop loss (SL)** and **take profit (TP)**.
* Fix **overtrading** and **improper execution** logic.
* Ensure the EA behaves predictably in both backtesting and live environments.
#### ✅ **2. Add Advanced Risk Management Features**
* Implement **breakeven** logic (move SL to entry after profit reaches a certain level).
* Add **trailing stop** logic with customizable parameters.
* Add **maximum drawdown protection** (e.g., stop trading if equity drawdown > 7%).
* Implement **risk-per-trade logic** based on account balance (e.g., 1%–2% of equity).
#### ✅ **3. Auto Lot Sizing and Position Scaling**
* Implement **auto lot sizing** logic with dynamic scaling:
* Start with a minimum lot size (e.g., 0.01 lots).
* Gradually increase lot size on subsequent entries following trend confirmation (e.g., scale to 0.05, 0.10, 0.20, up to a maximum of 8 positions).
* Lot size progression should be calculated based on current **account balance and equity**, ensuring that each position’s risk is managed effectively.
* Include **position pyramiding/scaling** logic:
* Allow a maximum of **8 same-direction positions**.
* Automatically open additional positions at fixed time intervals (e.g., every minute) or based on market conditions such as trend strength or pullbacks.
* Ensure the EA continues adding positions only when the trend is strong and confirmed, avoiding martingale-style risk.
* **Full margin utilization logic**:
* The EA should be capable of scaling up to **use full margin capacity** prudently but only when drawdown is controlled and the trend direction is clear.
* Avoid entering additional trades if margin usage is too high or drawdown risk is elevated.
* Manage **zero or minimal drawdown** to prevent margin calls and preserve capital.
* Include **safety checks** to pause or reduce position size dynamically if risk levels approach dangerous thresholds.
#### ✅ **4. Risk Management for News & Volatility**
* Integrate **news filter** or high volatility detection (if feasible):
* Pause trading during or immediately before major economic news releases.
* Avoid placing trades that could be vulnerable to sudden spikes or high volatility.
* Implement logic to **limit losses during news events** and stop trading when losses reach a pre-defined threshold.
* Protect capital by avoiding exposure during uncertain market conditions.
#### ✅ **5. Capital Protection & Profit Optimization**
* Designed to work efficiently with very **small account balances** starting from \$10, \$50, or \$100.
* Use **smart scaling** strategies that grow the account gradually while maintaining strict risk limits.
* Enforce **capital protection** mechanisms at all times to prevent significant drawdowns.
* Optimize for **low-risk, high-return trading** by applying advanced money management.
* Implement **auto stop** or **pause trading** features if the account hits critical loss levels.
* Provide flexibility to customize **lot sizing, max open positions, drawdown limits, and other risk parameters** to suit different account sizes and trader preferences.
### **Deliverables:**
* ✔ Final compiled EA file (.ex5) and optionally source code (.mq5)
* ✔ Detailed documentation describing all changes, new features, and parameters
* ✔ A simple backtest report or validation showing correct risk management and scaling functionality
* ✔ Recommendations for optimal EA settings to balance risk and reward
