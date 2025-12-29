This EA should be fully configured for maximum profitability upon delivery, but all parameters should remain modifiable by the user to adapt the risk, frequency of trades and trading sessions.

Key features:

Scalping XAU/USD and major currency pairs (M1–M15), with the option to add more symbols.

Adaptive and dynamic TP/SL based on volatility, trend direction, ATR and momentum. Includes dynamic trailing, breakeven and partial close functionality.

Configurable risk per trade with Kelly criterion option.

User-adjustable maximum number of trades per day, daily drawdown limit and cooldown time after losses.

No Martingale / No Grid – trades are executed only on valid signals.

One trade per confirmed signal using EMA, RSI and momentum indicators.

Configurable trading sessions: London and New York (adjustable by user).

Advanced technical filters for safer trading conditions.

Daily statistics on the chart: open trades, profit/loss, drawdowns, win rate and other relevant values.

Comes with default settings optimized for profit, but fully configurable by the user.

Source code (.mq5 + compiled) with full proprietary rights.

Backtesting for at least 3 years with verifiable results.

12 months support for technical issues and EA updates included.

Budget: Over $30. A demo/testing period is required before final delivery.

Note: This is a professional-level EA. Only experienced developers with proven results are encouraged to apply.

We are looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create the Ultimate Super Scalper EA, optimized for small accounts starting from $50, with a leverage of 1:30, broker IC Markets and ready for both demo and live trading.