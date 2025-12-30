Specification
I need an experienced MQL4 developer to build a robust, conservative MT4 EA designed to trade Forex major pairs on IG. This is for long-term use with controlled drawdown — no martingale/grid/hedging.
Platform / Broker
-
Platform: MT4
-
Broker: IG
-
Must work with: 5-digit pricing, variable spreads, slippage, and IG’s execution constraints
Symbols (Majors only)
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD (configurable list)
Timeframe & Sessions
-
Primary timeframe: H1
-
Trading sessions: London + New York only (configurable hours)
-
Option: disable around high-impact news (time-based filter is acceptable)
Strategy Logic (exact)
Indicators
-
EMA 200 (trend filter)
-
EMA 50 (trend direction)
-
RSI(14) (pullback entry)
-
ATR(14) (volatility filter + dynamic SL/TP)
Trend filter
-
Long only if EMA50 > EMA200 AND price above EMA200
-
Short only if EMA50 < EMA200 AND price below EMA200
-
If not clear → no trade
Entry
-
Long: RSI pulls into 30–45 zone + bullish candle close + spread filter + ATR minimum filter
-
Short: RSI pulls into 55–70 zone + bearish candle close + spread filter + ATR minimum filter
-
Enter at candle close (or next candle open — make it an input)
Exit
-
SL = ATR × 1.5 (input)
-
TP = ATR × 2.0 (input)
-
Optional trailing: after +1×ATR profit, trail by 1×ATR (inputs)
Risk Management (mandatory)
-
Risk per trade: 0.5%–1% (input; fixed-lot option too)
-
Max trades per symbol: 1
-
Max total open trades: 3
-
Daily loss limit (equity): 2% then stop trading for the day
-
Max overall drawdown kill-switch: 15–20% (input)
“Adaptive” requirements (no fake AI)
-
ATR-based SL/TP sizing and volatility regime filter (trade only when volatility is acceptable)
-
Pair-specific parameter profiles (inputs or separate .set files)
-
Optional: recent-performance filter (e.g., reduce risk / pause after X consecutive losses)
Hard “Must NOT do”
-
NO martingale
-
NO grid
-
NO “no stop loss”
-
NO hedging / opening buy and sell simultaneously on same pair
-
NO high-frequency order spam / excessive modifications
-
NO DLLs (unless explicitly agreed)
Deliverables (non-negotiable)
-
Compiled EA + full MQ4 source code
-
Ownership/exclusivity: code and logic belong to me; not reused/resold
-
Strategy tester backtests: at least 5–10 years on majors with tick modelling where possible
-
Forward-test guidance + recommended .set files per pair
-
Clean installation + user guide
-
Bug-fix support for 6–8 weeks after delivery
To apply:
Send examples of prior MT4 EAs, explain how you handle spreads/slippage, and confirm you will follow the “must not do” list.
Settings
Add these as required inputs:
-
Max spread (per pair)
-
Max slippage (points)
-
Min ATR threshold (avoid dead markets)
-
“Trade only once per candle” switch
-
News pause window (e.g., 30–60 min before/after high impact — even if manual time filter)
-
Cooldown after loss (pause X candles)
-
Broker GMT/session time mapping input
-
Partial close / breakeven toggle (optional)
-
Magic number + comment tag (for tracking)
-
“Close on opposite signal” toggle (optional)
“EA must be fully deterministic and auditable: all rules must be visible and adjustable via inputs; no hidden logic.”
“No strategy ‘improvements’ without my approval — implement exactly as specified first, then we can iterate.