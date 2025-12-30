FreelanceSections

MT4 EA for IG – Forex Majors Trend-Pullback (EMA/RSI/ATR) + Strict Risk Controls + Adaptive Logic

Specification

I need an experienced MQL4 developer to build a robust, conservative MT4 EA designed to trade Forex major pairs on IG. This is for long-term use with controlled drawdown — no martingale/grid/hedging.

Platform / Broker

  • Platform: MT4

  • Broker: IG 

  • Must work with: 5-digit pricing, variable spreads, slippage, and IG’s execution constraints

Symbols (Majors only)

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD (configurable list)

Timeframe & Sessions

  • Primary timeframe: H1

  • Trading sessions: London + New York only (configurable hours)

  • Option: disable around high-impact news (time-based filter is acceptable)

Strategy Logic (exact)

Indicators

  • EMA 200 (trend filter)

  • EMA 50 (trend direction)

  • RSI(14) (pullback entry)

  • ATR(14) (volatility filter + dynamic SL/TP)

Trend filter

  • Long only if EMA50 > EMA200 AND price above EMA200

  • Short only if EMA50 < EMA200 AND price below EMA200

  • If not clear → no trade

Entry

  • Long: RSI pulls into 30–45 zone + bullish candle close + spread filter + ATR minimum filter

  • Short: RSI pulls into 55–70 zone + bearish candle close + spread filter + ATR minimum filter

  • Enter at candle close (or next candle open — make it an input)

Exit

  • SL = ATR × 1.5 (input)

  • TP = ATR × 2.0 (input)

  • Optional trailing: after +1×ATR profit, trail by 1×ATR (inputs)

Risk Management (mandatory)

  • Risk per trade: 0.5%–1% (input; fixed-lot option too)

  • Max trades per symbol: 1

  • Max total open trades: 3

  • Daily loss limit (equity): 2% then stop trading for the day

  • Max overall drawdown kill-switch: 15–20% (input)

“Adaptive” requirements (no fake AI)

  • ATR-based SL/TP sizing and volatility regime filter (trade only when volatility is acceptable)

  • Pair-specific parameter profiles (inputs or separate .set files)

  • Optional: recent-performance filter (e.g., reduce risk / pause after X consecutive losses)

Hard “Must NOT do”

  • NO martingale

  • NO grid

  • NO “no stop loss”

  • NO hedging / opening buy and sell simultaneously on same pair

  • NO high-frequency order spam / excessive modifications

  • NO DLLs (unless explicitly agreed)

Deliverables (non-negotiable)

  • Compiled EA + full MQ4 source code

  • Ownership/exclusivity: code and logic belong to me; not reused/resold

  • Strategy tester backtests: at least 5–10 years on majors with tick modelling where possible

  • Forward-test guidance + recommended .set files per pair

  • Clean installation + user guide

  • Bug-fix support for 6–8 weeks after delivery

To apply:
Send examples of prior MT4 EAs, explain how you handle spreads/slippage, and confirm you will follow the “must not do” list.

Settings 

Add these as required inputs:

  • Max spread (per pair)

  • Max slippage (points)

  • Min ATR threshold (avoid dead markets)

  • “Trade only once per candle” switch

  • News pause window (e.g., 30–60 min before/after high impact — even if manual time filter)

  • Cooldown after loss (pause X candles)

  • Broker GMT/session time mapping input

  • Partial close / breakeven toggle (optional)

  • Magic number + comment tag (for tracking)

  • “Close on opposite signal” toggle (optional)

“EA must be fully deterministic and auditable: all rules must be visible and adjustable via inputs; no hidden logic.”

  • “No strategy ‘improvements’ without my approval — implement exactly as specified first, then we can iterate.


