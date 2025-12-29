Similar orders

EA for account Protection 50+ USD Project Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when

Programmer needed to modify existing EA 30 - 40 USD Specification EN Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4 year backtest 2021‑2025 report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. i need a concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you

Project Alert: MT4 Firewall EA for ECN Accounts. 40 - 55 USD Need a pro dev to create an MT4 Expert Advisor ("Monitor EA") acting as execution firewall & auto-recovery controller for multiple EAs on XAUUSD (M1). How it works: Runs on blank chart; controls EAs via chart/template actions Closes/reopens charts to manage trades (EAs aren't editable) Targets IC Markets/VT Markets ECN Raw Source code handed over on completion Key Features:* XAUUSD (Gold) focus M1 timeframe

Fix and Enhance Risk Management in MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) 50 - 200 USD I have an existing MetaTrader 5 EA that requires significant improvements to its **risk management logic and trade execution** behavior. Currently, the EA executes trades without applying proper stop loss, take profit, or trailing mechanisms, which results in high drawdown and potential loss of capital. The goal is to **optimize the EA for low risk and high return**, starting with small capital (e.g., \$10, \$50

💰 BUDGET: $200-$4000 (Negotiable) XAUUSD (Gold) Institutional EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards 69+ USD 💰 BUDGET: $2000-$4000 XAUUSD EA (Negotiable) Institutional XAUUSD EA with 20+ Systems | Sharpe 4.2+ | Quant Firm Standards DESCRIPTION I need an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional institutional-grade EA with 20+ integrated trading systems for MetaTrader 5. CORE REQUIREMENTS: Architecture: • 20+ independent trading systems (trend, mean reversion, volatility, breakout) • ON/OFF toggle for each system

I want a scalping EA MT5 100+ USD Hi , I am finding scalping Ea for Mt5 which can work on all pairs and have back tested results at least of 1 year and is currently running in Mt5 so i can login and see how it is performing who ever have message me

Ema Slope logic needs to be fine tuned & consolidation filter to be added 30 - 50 USD Strategy Name: SHA & Fast Ema Pullback for BTCUSD Scalping Indicators Used: Smoothed Heiken Ashi Candles MT5.ex5, Fast EMA, Trend Ema, RSI Filters Used: Break Even Filter, Ema Slope Filter, Day-wise Filter, Session/ Time Filter, Loss Filter Lots: Fixed Size, 50% lots booked when Risk to Reward is 1:1 Stop Loss: in Points Trailing SL: starts once Risk to Reward 1:1 is achieved Target: 2000 Pts (max) Buy Setup Ema

Existing EA Wanted US30-XAUUSD With Backtest and source code require 50 - 450 USD Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4 year backtest 2021‑2025 report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. i need a concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you

AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USD Buen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada