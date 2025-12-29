FreelanceSections

Specification


We're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading.

Key Features:_
 Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more
  Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum
  Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality
 Configurable risk per trade (including Kelly criterion option)
  Trades on valid signals only (No Martingale/Grid)
 One trade per confirmed signal (EMA, RSI, momentum)
  Trading sessions: London & New York (user-adjustable)
  Daily stats on chart: open trades, P/L, drawdown, win rate
  Comes with default profit-optimized settings, fully user-configurable
  Source code (.mq5 + compiled) with full proprietary rights
  Backtesting (3y+) with verifiable results
 12mo support for tech issues & EA updates

Budget: Over $40. Demo/testing period required before delivery.
Looking for experienced MQL5 devs with proven results 

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(102)
Projects
154
20%
Arbitration
22
9% / 77%
Overdue
14
9%
Loaded
2
Developer 2
Rating
(622)
Projects
974
47%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Working
Published: 6 codes
3
Developer 3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
(77)
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
Project information

Budget
30 - 35 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)

Customer

(1)
Placed orders36
Arbitrage count0