Specification
We're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading.
Key Features:_
Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more
Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum
Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality
Configurable risk per trade (including Kelly criterion option)
Trades on valid signals only (No Martingale/Grid)
One trade per confirmed signal (EMA, RSI, momentum)
Trading sessions: London & New York (user-adjustable)
Daily stats on chart: open trades, P/L, drawdown, win rate
Comes with default profit-optimized settings, fully user-configurable
Source code (.mq5 + compiled) with full proprietary rights
Backtesting (3y+) with verifiable results
12mo support for tech issues & EA updates
Budget: Over $40. Demo/testing period required before delivery.
Looking for experienced MQL5 devs with proven results
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
154
20%
Arbitration
22
9% / 77%
Overdue
14
9%
Loaded
2
Rating
Projects
974
47%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Working
Published: 6 codes
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
4
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
Similar orders
EA for account Protection 50+ USDProject Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when
Programmer needed to modify existing EA 30 - 40 USDSpecification EN Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4 year backtest 2021‑2025 report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. i need a concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you
Project Alert: MT4 Firewall EA for ECN Accounts. 40 - 55 USDNeed a pro dev to create an MT4 Expert Advisor ("Monitor EA") acting as execution firewall & auto-recovery controller for multiple EAs on XAUUSD (M1). How it works: Runs on blank chart; controls EAs via chart/template actions Closes/reopens charts to manage trades (EAs aren't editable) Targets IC Markets/VT Markets ECN Raw Source code handed over on completion Key Features:* XAUUSD (Gold) focus M1 timeframe
I want a scalping EA MT5 100+ USDHi , I am finding scalping Ea for Mt5 which can work on all pairs and have back tested results at least of 1 year and is currently running in Mt5 so i can login and see how it is performing who ever have message me
AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USDBuen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada
Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USDI need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss
Project information
Budget
30 - 35 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders36
Arbitrage count0