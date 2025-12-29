Similar orders

Ad a stop-loss and hedge pending order to an existing ea 30 - 45 USD I have an existing Ea and want to ad a stop loss in pips with adesired distance in inputs. Also i want to ad a pending hedge order with inputs Distance frome price, lot size , take profit and stop loss

Double trade 30+ USD 1-tow trades with take profit stop loss pips trade with take profit stop loss pips trade with stop loss pips take profit candle close 2-buy or sell look for last candle buy or sell 3-trade stop loss stop loss martingale trade lot zise in intry candle running candle or new candle

I need trading bot for signal 40 - 50 USD Hi, is this signal enough for a bot to trade on attached images. its literally just a telegram channel I have access to, the trader avg's 10% weekly for the last 2 years, but I do not have the time to copy trade so wanted to find a solution, all he does is send TV screenshots of his entry/sl/tp and then sends updates as he manages the trade. I thought about hiring someone in a similar timezone to the trader (hes in

Modifiedea 30+ USD Please my robot doesn’t open trades and I also believe it the ma crossover and others please I want the ma crossover to be fixed.also add trade directions to parameter for both, only sell, or only buys. Please also correct the balance drawdown and equity drawdown if it’s not working.the ea would be carefully tested for assessment l. Also source code will be handed before Payment. Only 30bucks for budget

Modify Equity Protection EA with Email Alerts + Multi-Account Support 50 - 150 USD I need an MT4/MT5 EA modification. Requirements: 1. Equity protection based on DAILY and TOTAL drawdown 2. Automatically close all trades when limit is hit 3. Disable trading after drawdown hit 4. Email notification when: - Daily loss limit reached - Total loss limit reached 5. EA must work on multiple accounts simultaneously 6. Clean and error-free code 7. Compatible with MT5 (or MT4 mention yours)

Profitable MT5 bot on XAUUSD 70+ USD If you have profitable strategy or profitable EA on the gold pair without martingale / Hedge, then share me the EA with expiry time to back test and to test on the live market. Platform: MT5 pair: Gold Non-Martingale, No Hedging. Need Source Code

MT5 (MQL5) EA — Port my Python DC-WAD Donchian strategy (tick-driven, state machine, partial TP, PSAR/Stoch trailing, optional retracement) 50 - 150 USD I have a working Python backtester for my “DC-WAD Donchian” strategy. I need a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (MQL5) for live trading that matches the Python logic as closely as possible ( no lookahead ). ✅ Critical requirement (must accept) EA must be tick-driven for entries/exits (touch logic). Bar-close approximation is not acceptable . Timeframes Strategy runs on a single Setup Timeframe (HTF) (user input, e.g

EA-Halftrend-STRICT FILTER 50+ USD This indicator will code into MT5 EA. Trade on live, demo and strategy tester. No repaint, no redraw and stable on chart. 1. Include all inputs variable and value, Lots size in points adjustable, TP in points true or false adjustable, SL in points true or false adjustable, close position on opposite signal true or false, Use pending order true or false, use BE points true or false, use slippage point true or false

I need mt4/mt5 EA Bot 30+ USD can you help me with the strategy for my mt4 or mt5 bot? I am learning trading, while working and I was thinking this could be a good way to still earn from the market while learning. If I have someone like you to guide me on strategy and maintaining the trading bot going forward. I do not have anything setup, I am going to pay a ten to build the EA, I just need the mentorship and we can agree on a unique price to