Create a simple EA based on a stochastics arrow indicator

MQL4 Experts

Specification

I need a simple ea that enter: 
Buy position when the arrow point up.
Sell position when the arrow point down. Leave an option for me to input lot number.

Files:

JPG
null-20240815-WA0006.jpg
57.5 Kb

