MQL5 Experts Consultation
Specification
I am looking for an experienced specialist to assist with the installation and configuration of multiple existing trading robots for use on prop firm accounts.
Requirements:
-
Proven experience working with high-performance and profitable trading robots
-
Strong knowledge of prop firm requirements and constraints
-
Assistance with MT4 setup and prop account connectivity
-
Hands-on support and availability for follow-up questions during setup
The budget is negotiable and will reflect experience and quality.
I look forward to your response.
Kind regards,
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
4
Rating
Projects
16
31%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
4
25%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
11
0%
Arbitration
6
33% / 67%
Overdue
2
18%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
10
0% / 50%
Overdue
8
27%
Working
7
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
8
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Project information
Budget
30 - 248 USD
VAT (21%): 6.3 - 52.08 USD
Total: 36 - 300.08 USD
For the developer27 - 223.2 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0