Experienced MT4 specialist needed for prop firm robot setup

MQL5 Experts Consultation

Specification

I am looking for an experienced specialist to assist with the installation and configuration of multiple existing trading robots for use on prop firm accounts.


Requirements:

  • Proven experience working with high-performance and profitable trading robots

  • Strong knowledge of prop firm requirements and constraints

  • Assistance with MT4 setup and prop account connectivity

  • Hands-on support and availability for follow-up questions during setup


The budget is negotiable and will reflect experience and quality.


I look forward to your response.


Kind regards,


