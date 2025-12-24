XAUUSD AUTO TRADE EXECUTION BOT MQL5 Experts

Specification

I need bot that will auto execute trades bases on my price-action strategies all entries on XAUUSD and fire webhooks straight into my Exness MT5 account so trades are opened, managed, and closed without manual intervention. Core logic • Entry signals come exclusively from candlestick patterns. The exact patterns (e.g. Engulfing, Doji, Hammer) can be finalised together once you are on board, but the code must make it easy to add or disable patterns later. • Stop-loss and take-profit levels should be calculated inside the script, pushed to MT5 with each order, and updated if the position is partially closed. • Dynamic lot sizing driven by current market volatility/liquidity rather than a flat percentage or fixed lot. The algorithm for sizing must be configurable from the inputs panel. • Session filters (London, New York, Asian) so I can switch trading hours on/off from the strategy settings. • All trades, modifications, and closures need to be reflected instantly on TradingView, sent via webhook, and mirrored 1-for-1 in MT5; no mismatched tickets. Workflow expectations Back-test against at least three years of XAUUSD data on TradingView, then run in real-time on a demo account for confirmation. Once both pass, we go live on my Exness account. Deliverables 1. Clean, well-commented Pine Script v5 strategy file. 2. Tested webhook alert syntax plus JSON payloads ready for my broker bridge. 3. Any Python, Node, or MQL bridge code required for MT5 integration. 4. Short setup guide (PDF or Markdown) and two weeks of post-handover support to iron out edge-cases. I give preference to freelancers who have shipped similar TradingView-to-MT5 automations, especially on XAUUSD or high-volatility forex pairs. A brief portfolio or reference will help me shortlist quickly