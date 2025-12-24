MQL5 Experts
Specification
I need bot that will auto execute trades bases on my price-action strategies all entries on XAUUSD and fire webhooks straight into my Exness MT5 account so trades are opened, managed, and closed without manual intervention. Core logic • Entry signals come exclusively from candlestick patterns. The exact patterns (e.g. Engulfing, Doji, Hammer) can be finalised together once you are on board, but the code must make it easy to add or disable patterns later. • Stop-loss and take-profit levels should be calculated inside the script, pushed to MT5 with each order, and updated if the position is partially closed. • Dynamic lot sizing driven by current market volatility/liquidity rather than a flat percentage or fixed lot. The algorithm for sizing must be configurable from the inputs panel. • Session filters (London, New York, Asian) so I can switch trading hours on/off from the strategy settings. • All trades, modifications, and closures need to be reflected instantly on TradingView, sent via webhook, and mirrored 1-for-1 in MT5; no mismatched tickets. Workflow expectations Back-test against at least three years of XAUUSD data on TradingView, then run in real-time on a demo account for confirmation. Once both pass, we go live on my Exness account. Deliverables 1. Clean, well-commented Pine Script v5 strategy file. 2. Tested webhook alert syntax plus JSON payloads ready for my broker bridge. 3. Any Python, Node, or MQL bridge code required for MT5 integration. 4. Short setup guide (PDF or Markdown) and two weeks of post-handover support to iron out edge-cases. I give preference to freelancers who have shipped similar TradingView-to-MT5 automations, especially on XAUUSD or high-volatility forex pairs. A brief portfolio or reference will help me shortlist quickly
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
416
30%
Arbitration
74
19% / 69%
Overdue
52
13%
Loaded
3
Rating
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
10
0% / 50%
Overdue
8
27%
Working
5
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
7
Rating
Projects
544
35%
Arbitration
77
31% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USDBuen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada
Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USDI need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss
Modify my EA to scale in once profitable 30 - 50 USDwant a highly profitable EA; price is not an issue, as long as you can prove it and send me a demo for me to test. You need to prove yourself first. The EA needs a year of stable backtesting
MT5 EA Development Project 70+ USDI am looking for a skilled EA developer to program an automated trading system. The project will involve integrating a proprietary indicator that I will provide, along with clear instructions outlining how trades should be handled. The EA must operate solely on the 1-minute (M1 / 60-second) chart and react only to the indicator’s signals. Key requirements: Trade entries must be triggered exclusively by the indicator
Programmer with order flow experience 30 - 200 USDhello! I am searching a programmer with order flow experience, real experience, not chat gpt experience without any charts, proofs. Only serious offers please. Thank you very much :) More details on private message
Project information
Budget
30 - 100 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0