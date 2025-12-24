FreelanceSections

To create ea based on 5 diff moving avg

MQL5 Experts

Specification

Based on 5 ema, 200, 100, 50 , 5 ema apply to high and 5 ema apply to low, reach out for more information........... . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .  Tp should be based on rr with options of fixed profit as well as percentange

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(373)
Projects
479
23%
Arbitration
57
56% / 25%
Overdue
55
11%
Loaded
2
Developer 2
Rating
(490)
Projects
952
74%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
3
Developer 3
Rating
(14)
Projects
18
17%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(15)
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
4
20%
Working
6
Developer 6
Rating
(12)
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(1)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
8
Developer 8
Rating
(3)
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
9
Developer 9
Rating
(42)
Projects
55
4%
Arbitration
6
0% / 67%
Overdue
4
7%
Working
10
Developer 10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
(55)
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
12
Developer 12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Developer 13
Rating
(625)
Projects
842
48%
Arbitration
27
37% / 15%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
14
Developer 14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
(11)
Projects
16
31%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
4
25%
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
(323)
Projects
386
52%
Arbitration
20
50% / 15%
Overdue
26
7%
Busy
17
Developer 17
Rating
(77)
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
18
Developer 18
Rating
(6)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
7
14% / 86%
Overdue
0
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
(74)
Projects
79
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
20
Developer 20
Rating
(304)
Projects
544
35%
Arbitration
77
31% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
21
Developer 21
Rating
(2)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
22
Developer 22
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
23
Developer 23
Rating
(433)
Projects
686
34%
Arbitration
32
72% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Working
24
Developer 24
Rating
(48)
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
25
Developer 25
Rating
(86)
Projects
118
69%
Arbitration
5
80% / 0%
Overdue
11
9%
Working
26
Developer 26
Rating
(159)
Projects
284
35%
Arbitration
17
24% / 59%
Overdue
42
15%
Loaded
27
Developer 27
Rating
(9)
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
28
Developer 28
Rating
(6)
Projects
12
42%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
29
Developer 29
Rating
(5)
Projects
6
50%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
Published: 6 codes
30
Developer 30
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
31
Developer 31
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
32
Developer 32
Rating
(5)
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
33
Developer 33
Rating
(1)
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 75%
Overdue
0
Working
34
Developer 34
Rating
(4)
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
43%
Working
35
Developer 35
Rating
(5)
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
20%
Working
36
Developer 36
Rating
(6)
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
37
Developer 37
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
38
Developer 38
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USD
Buen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada
Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USD
I need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss
Modify my EA to scale in once profitable 30 - 50 USD
want a highly profitable EA; price is not an issue, as long as you can prove it and send me a demo for me to test. You need to prove yourself first. The EA needs a year of stable backtesting
Looking for Ready-Made Profitable EA for Prop Firm 30+ USD
Hello all developers! I am looking for a ready-made, profitable Expert Advisor designed for prop firm trading . The EA must be tested, stable, and compliant with prop firm rules. Only serious, proven offers with real results are welcome
MT5 EA Development Project 70+ USD
I am looking for a skilled EA developer to program an automated trading system. The project will involve integrating a proprietary indicator that I will provide, along with clear instructions outlining how trades should be handled. The EA must operate solely on the 1-minute (M1 / 60-second) chart and react only to the indicator’s signals. Key requirements: Trade entries must be triggered exclusively by the indicator
MQL5 Indicator Development – Multi-Window M30 Trade Signal with Telegram Alerts (No Repainting) 200 - 250 USD
I’m looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build TWO MT5 custom indicators that detect multi-condition M30 trade setups and send Telegram alerts before trade execution . This project requires strict close-based logic , multi-indicator buffer processing , and non-repainting behavior . HIGH-LEVEL REQUIREMENTS Indicators must evaluate signals from M30 only All conditions are checked only after candle close Logic
Programmer with order flow experience 30 - 200 USD
hello! I am searching a programmer with order flow experience, real experience, not chat gpt experience without any charts, proofs. Only serious offers please. Thank you very much :) More details on private message
Need to help in cracking my EX4 files as it is says license expired and i need help in cracking this and making it work without any license. 30 USD
Hi Need to help in cracking my EX4 files as it is says license expired and i need help in cracking this and making it work without any license. I wanted to have the source code as well
Ultimate Super Scalper EA – Small Account ($50+) – Ready for Profit & Customizable 30+ USD
Description: We are seeking a highly professional MQL5 developer to create the Ultimate Super Scalper EA, optimized for small accounts starting from $50, with 1:30 leverage, broker IC Markets, and ready for both demo and live trading. This EA must be fully configured for maximum profitability at delivery, but all parameters should remain modifiable by the user to adapt risk, trade frequency, and trading sessions
Find me the cheapest price for chat gpt plus 30+ USD
As in tittle, Find me the cheapest price for chat gpt plus, I am searching smart and honest people, let's make a business together. I am open for your propositions

Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 2 day(s)

Customer

(2)
Placed orders14
Arbitrage count0