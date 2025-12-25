Create a script. The purpose of the script is to catch changes in the trend and execute a trade. We will include a single indicator that is used as a signal. The stop loss is defined. Here is the blueprint:





The indicator is Donchain Channels. The parameters are Lenght 20, Offset: 0.

The timeframe is 1H.

Instrument is EUR/USD.

Condition: use candle close as parameter to execute a BUY or SELL order. if the Donchain Channel brakes the Donchain line send BUY/SELL signal. See attached file for more clarification or message me.

Stop loss: Donchain Channel closes in the reverse direction.

Take profit: variable

Lot size: variable

Final step: Develop an App to send notification to Android phone when the condition is met.









The script needs to be accurately deployed and backtest to a demo account. The full source code for the App and the Script must be handed over to the customer after successful complition and all copyright is reserved by the customer.