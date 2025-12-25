FreelanceSections

Create a script when certain conditions are met

MQL5 Experts

Specification

Create a script. The purpose of the script is to catch changes in the trend and execute a trade. We will include a single indicator that is used as a signal. The stop loss is defined. Here is the blueprint:


The indicator is Donchain Channels. The parameters are Lenght 20, Offset: 0.

The timeframe is 1H. 

Instrument is EUR/USD.

Condition: use candle close as parameter to execute a BUY or SELL order. if the Donchain Channel brakes the Donchain line send BUY/SELL signal. See attached file for more clarification or message me.

Stop loss: Donchain Channel closes in the reverse direction.

Take profit: variable

Lot size: variable

Final step: Develop an App to send notification to Android phone when the condition is met.



The script needs to be accurately deployed and backtest to a demo account. The full source code for the App and the Script must be handed over to the customer after successful complition and all copyright is reserved by the customer.

Files:

JPG
1000024393.jpg
308.7 Kb

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(209)
Projects
281
46%
Arbitration
27
59% / 37%
Overdue
36
13%
Free
2
Developer 2
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
(102)
Projects
154
20%
Arbitration
23
9% / 74%
Overdue
14
9%
Busy
4
Developer 4
Rating
(452)
Projects
787
48%
Arbitration
70
16% / 53%
Overdue
139
18%
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(8)
Projects
11
0%
Arbitration
6
33% / 67%
Overdue
2
18%
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(304)
Projects
544
35%
Arbitration
77
31% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
7
Developer 7
Rating
(3)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
(2623)
Projects
3329
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Working
Published: 1 code
11
Developer 11
Rating
(490)
Projects
952
74%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
12
Developer 12
Rating
(5)
Projects
6
50%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
Published: 6 codes
13
Developer 13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
14
Developer 14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
(13)
Projects
19
32%
Arbitration
6
33% / 50%
Overdue
0
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
(539)
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
17
Developer 17
Rating
(6)
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
18
Developer 18
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
(1)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
20
Developer 20
Rating
(294)
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
102
40% / 24%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
21
Developer 21
Rating
(64)
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
Similar orders
AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USD
Buen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada
Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USD
I need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss
Modify my EA to scale in once profitable 30 - 50 USD
want a highly profitable EA; price is not an issue, as long as you can prove it and send me a demo for me to test. You need to prove yourself first. The EA needs a year of stable backtesting
Looking for Ready-Made Profitable EA for Prop Firm 30+ USD
Hello all developers! I am looking for a ready-made, profitable Expert Advisor designed for prop firm trading . The EA must be tested, stable, and compliant with prop firm rules. Only serious, proven offers with real results are welcome
MT5 EA Development Project 70+ USD
I am looking for a skilled EA developer to program an automated trading system. The project will involve integrating a proprietary indicator that I will provide, along with clear instructions outlining how trades should be handled. The EA must operate solely on the 1-minute (M1 / 60-second) chart and react only to the indicator’s signals. Key requirements: Trade entries must be triggered exclusively by the indicator
MQL5 Indicator Development – Multi-Window M30 Trade Signal with Telegram Alerts (No Repainting) 200 - 250 USD
I’m looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build TWO MT5 custom indicators that detect multi-condition M30 trade setups and send Telegram alerts before trade execution . This project requires strict close-based logic , multi-indicator buffer processing , and non-repainting behavior . HIGH-LEVEL REQUIREMENTS Indicators must evaluate signals from M30 only All conditions are checked only after candle close Logic
Programmer with order flow experience 30 - 200 USD
hello! I am searching a programmer with order flow experience, real experience, not chat gpt experience without any charts, proofs. Only serious offers please. Thank you very much :) More details on private message
Need to help in cracking my EX4 files as it is says license expired and i need help in cracking this and making it work without any license. 30 USD
Hi Need to help in cracking my EX4 files as it is says license expired and i need help in cracking this and making it work without any license. I wanted to have the source code as well
Ultimate Super Scalper EA – Small Account ($50+) – Ready for Profit & Customizable 30+ USD
Description: We are seeking a highly professional MQL5 developer to create the Ultimate Super Scalper EA, optimized for small accounts starting from $50, with 1:30 leverage, broker IC Markets, and ready for both demo and live trading. This EA must be fully configured for maximum profitability at delivery, but all parameters should remain modifiable by the user to adapt risk, trade frequency, and trading sessions
Find me the cheapest price for chat gpt plus 30+ USD
As in tittle, Find me the cheapest price for chat gpt plus, I am searching smart and honest people, let's make a business together. I am open for your propositions

Project information

Budget
50+ USD

Customer

Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0