I want to create a SMC bot base on ICT and Market Structure model.

MQL5 Experts Forex Strategy optimization Stocks

Specification

I want to create an SMC bot base on ICT and Market structure,the bot must be able to keep adding on more positions while started.The bot must have a perfect risk management.

Up down trader 40+ USD
Create an expert advisor for meta trader 5 which trades buy and sell alternatively. First trade buy, next trade sell. For example. If a trade of 0.01 lot is placed on a buy and the trade is won, then the next trade is 0.01 on a sell. If the sell trade is won, then the next trade is a buy at 0.01. If there is a loss, then the lot sizes increase by a specified value. eg. 0.025. If there is yet another loss, then the
EA devlopser (devlop EA robot as per my logic ) 30+ USD
So the things we need in algorithm of mql5 language EA in mt5 1. Depending on timeframe it can recognise the previous swing high and low 2. Timeframe is 5m,15m,1h,4h 3. It can recognise the basic Market bias that is market is bullish or bearish we can identify using (ema,rsi,basic smc bias,ict bias structure mapping) or use anything to find bias structure 4. EA should have option to change timeframe and change risk
Seeking Expert MT5 Developer for Ultra-Fast Scalping EA 30+ USD
require the development of a high-speed, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically detect
Getting a Expert to create EA based on my Custom Indicators 30+ USD
I want the Robots to execute buy/sell/TP/SL trades without me telling them to, Buy low Sell high Forex Pairs, I want to gain profit not lose profit, using INDICATORS, strategies, Expert Advisors, signals, Symbols, MA RSI, Awesome Accelerators', Algorithmic Trading and Scanners on real time data
Mt5 mobile with delayed charts ios 100+ USD
Looking for a developer to make mobile MT5 with delayed charts can choose the day and will work exactly like normal metatrader, even lot size the profit and losses and everything can add capital etc
Pazuzu 30+ USD
generate or create me a python coded file that has mql5 language requirements for a trading bot under the following instructions. the bot must execute trades if necessary the bot must trade 24/7 the bot must trade gold and currency the bot must make unlimited profit hourly the bot must enter market with caution after market analysis of 98 percent of clear trade
AI-Enhanced Adaptive Trading Expert Advisor 50 - 200 USD
Technical Project Description: AI-Enhanced Adaptive Trading Expert Advisor I want to commission the development of a high-performance AI-powered Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for indices (e.g., Volatility 75 Index) , gold (XAU/USD) , and crypto pairs (BTC/USD) . The EA should intelligently adapt to market volatility using machine learning or AI-based decision-making to refine its entry and

Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 5 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0