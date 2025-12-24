Similar orders

AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USD Buen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada

Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USD I need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss

Modify my EA to scale in once profitable 30 - 50 USD want a highly profitable EA; price is not an issue, as long as you can prove it and send me a demo for me to test. You need to prove yourself first. The EA needs a year of stable backtesting

Looking for Ready-Made Profitable EA for Prop Firm 30+ USD Hello all developers! I am looking for a ready-made, profitable Expert Advisor designed for prop firm trading . The EA must be tested, stable, and compliant with prop firm rules. Only serious, proven offers with real results are welcome

MT5 EA Development Project 70+ USD I am looking for a skilled EA developer to program an automated trading system. The project will involve integrating a proprietary indicator that I will provide, along with clear instructions outlining how trades should be handled. The EA must operate solely on the 1-minute (M1 / 60-second) chart and react only to the indicator’s signals. Key requirements: Trade entries must be triggered exclusively by the indicator

MQL5 Indicator Development – Multi-Window M30 Trade Signal with Telegram Alerts (No Repainting) 200 - 250 USD I’m looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build TWO MT5 custom indicators that detect multi-condition M30 trade setups and send Telegram alerts before trade execution . This project requires strict close-based logic , multi-indicator buffer processing , and non-repainting behavior . HIGH-LEVEL REQUIREMENTS Indicators must evaluate signals from M30 only All conditions are checked only after candle close Logic

Programmer with order flow experience 30 - 200 USD hello! I am searching a programmer with order flow experience, real experience, not chat gpt experience without any charts, proofs. Only serious offers please. Thank you very much :) More details on private message

Need to help in cracking my EX4 files as it is says license expired and i need help in cracking this and making it work without any license. 30 USD Hi Need to help in cracking my EX4 files as it is says license expired and i need help in cracking this and making it work without any license. I wanted to have the source code as well

Ultimate Super Scalper EA – Small Account ($50+) – Ready for Profit & Customizable 30+ USD Description: We are seeking a highly professional MQL5 developer to create the Ultimate Super Scalper EA, optimized for small accounts starting from $50, with 1:30 leverage, broker IC Markets, and ready for both demo and live trading. This EA must be fully configured for maximum profitability at delivery, but all parameters should remain modifiable by the user to adapt risk, trade frequency, and trading sessions