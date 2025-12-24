MQL5 Experts
Specification
I need a Python script that runs continuously on a VPS and acts as a bridge between our platform and MetaTrader 5.
The script should connect to MT5 accounts in read-only (Investor mode) and synchronize account data (no trading or order execution).
Looking for an experienced developer with Python and MT5 API experience. Please share relevant experience and availability.
https://docs.google.com/document/d/147Vd-tjSFOWV4Xq4wSikH0lkq05wUj6dphL-iTkK1WY/edit?tab=t.0#heading=h.e04y7wk5z42d
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
3
Rating
Projects
30
20%
Arbitration
8
63% / 13%
Overdue
9
30%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
31
19%
Arbitration
4
50% / 25%
Overdue
4
13%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
6
Rating
Projects
65
60%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
5
8%
Working
Published: 1 article
7
Rating
Projects
107
29%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
17
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
12%
Loaded
9
Rating
Projects
416
30%
Arbitration
74
19% / 69%
Overdue
52
13%
Loaded
10
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
366
71%
Arbitration
18
33% / 44%
Overdue
14
4%
Free
Published: 14 codes
12
Rating
Projects
13
23%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
13
Rating
Projects
19
32%
Arbitration
6
33% / 50%
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USDBuen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada
Simlple Custom Indicator 30 - 40 USDI need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades. Desired results are similar to the attached image. Requirements: - No repainting - No signal offset - Emphasis on reducing lag - MQL5 compatible - Clear, concise code If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss
Modify my EA to scale in once profitable 30 - 50 USDwant a highly profitable EA; price is not an issue, as long as you can prove it and send me a demo for me to test. You need to prove yourself first. The EA needs a year of stable backtesting
MT5 EA Development Project 70+ USDI am looking for a skilled EA developer to program an automated trading system. The project will involve integrating a proprietary indicator that I will provide, along with clear instructions outlining how trades should be handled. The EA must operate solely on the 1-minute (M1 / 60-second) chart and react only to the indicator’s signals. Key requirements: Trade entries must be triggered exclusively by the indicator
Programmer with order flow experience 30 - 200 USDhello! I am searching a programmer with order flow experience, real experience, not chat gpt experience without any charts, proofs. Only serious offers please. Thank you very much :) More details on private message
Project information
Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders7
Arbitrage count0