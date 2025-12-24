FreelanceSections

I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to create a high-performance Super Scalper EA for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for XAUUSD trading on IC Markets. Only serious developers with proven scalping experience should apply.
🔧 General Requirements
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Instrument: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M1 – M15
Broker: IC Markets
Initial capital: $100–150 USD
Minimum lot: 0.01
Risk per trade: Configurable (%)
❌ Strictly NOT Allowed
Martingale
Grid systems
Recovery systems
Aggressive averaging or overtrading
✅ EA Core Features
FIXED Stop Loss per trade
DYNAMIC / ADAPTIVE Take Profit, based on:
trailing stop
momentum or trend structure
Spread and slippage filters to prevent poor execution
Fast, non-repaint execution, optimized for 24/5 VPS operation
Compatible with continuous VPS running on IC Markets
Optional daily stop / daily profit target
📊 Testing & Verification
Demo testing: 2–5 days, before final payment
Backtest: minimum 3–5 years (2022–2025)
clean tick data, detailed report
Optimized .set files for XAUUSD
Video demonstration or forward test preferred
📁 Code & Ownership
Delivery includes:
.mq5 source code
.ex5 compiled file
Full ownership after completion
One-time purchase, no subscriptions
🛠 Support
6–12 months minimum technical support for:
bugs
MT5 updates
minor adjustments
Prompt and professional support
💰 Budget
Budget: over $30 USD
Payment via MQL5 only, after successful demo validation
🔹 Risk Management & Execution (Key Selling Point)
The EA must include configurable risk per trade, spread and slippage filters, dynamic/adaptive Take Profit, and fixed Stop Loss. Code must be clean, non-repaint, optimized for ultra-fast execution, and fully compatible with VPS continuous operation on IC Markets.

