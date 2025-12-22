EA Development Request: Multi-Zone AutoTrading Blocker for MT4 (XAUUSD Focused)

Description:

Hello Freelancers,

I'm a disciplined gold trader based in Canada, focusing on XAUUSD with a strong emphasis on risk management. I need a simple, bulletproof MT4 EA that disables AutoTrading (turning the button red) when price is inside any of 10 user-defined "block zones" to prevent any new positions from opening (from other EAs or manually). This will limit risk in bad areas without closing existing trades.

The EA should be clean, visual (optional red rectangles), and run on any chart (not necessarily XAUUSD). No trading logic – just the block function.

Detailed Requirements:

Language & Platform: MQL4 for MT4 (build 1415+ compatible). No DLLs or external libraries. Strict mode.

MQL4 for MT4 (build 1415+ compatible). No DLLs or external libraries. Strict mode. Core Functionality: When current Bid price is inside any active block zone, disable AutoTrading globally (set TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED, false) or equivalent if second argument needed). When price leaves all zones, re-enable AutoTrading (set to true). No closing of existing positions – only prevent new opens. Work from any chart (use MarketInfo for XAUUSD Bid price). Handle multiple zones simultaneously (if price in any one, block). No lag – check on every tick.

Inputs (all in Input section): 10 zones, grouped for easy editing: Zone 1 High (double, default 0) Zone 1 Low (double, default 0) Zone 2 High (double, default 0) Zone 2 Low (double, default 0) ... up to Zone 10 High/Low If High = 0 or Low = 0 or High <= Low, ignore that zone. ShowZones (bool, default true) – toggle visual rectangles ZoneColor (color, default clrRed) Transparency (int, default 70) – for rectangle background ProtectedSymbol (string, default "XAUUSD") – symbol to monitor

Visuals (if ShowZones = true): Draw red semi-transparent rectangles for each active zone on the chart. Rectangles extend left/right for visibility (e.g. 7 days left, 30 days right). Tooltip on rectangle: "Block Zone X – AutoTrading Disabled" Update dynamically if inputs changed.

Other Details: No magic number needed – this EA doesn't open trades. OnInit: Enable AutoTrading if disabled. OnDeinit: Re-enable AutoTrading and clean up objects. Log prints/alerts when entering/exiting block state (e.g. "Block Zone Active – AutoTrading Disabled"). Compatible with VPS/Remote Desktop. Test on demo with another EA like Gold Stuff to confirm no opens in zones. Clean code, comments, no warnings on compile.



Budget & Timeline:

Budget: $50

Timeline: NA

Payment on full testing & satisfaction.

Please provide your MQL4 portfolio and bid.

Thank you!