Build MT4 EA to Disable AutoTrading in 10 Custom Block Zones for Risk Management (XAUUSD) - Demo Required
MQL4 Experts
Specification
EA Development Request: Multi-Zone AutoTrading Blocker for MT4 (XAUUSD Focused)
Description:
Hello Freelancers,
I'm a disciplined gold trader based in Canada, focusing on XAUUSD with a strong emphasis on risk management. I need a simple, bulletproof MT4 EA that disables AutoTrading (turning the button red) when price is inside any of 10 user-defined "block zones" to prevent any new positions from opening (from other EAs or manually). This will limit risk in bad areas without closing existing trades.
The EA should be clean, visual (optional red rectangles), and run on any chart (not necessarily XAUUSD). No trading logic – just the block function.
Detailed Requirements:
- Language & Platform: MQL4 for MT4 (build 1415+ compatible). No DLLs or external libraries. Strict mode.
- Core Functionality:
- When current Bid price is inside any active block zone, disable AutoTrading globally (set TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED, false) or equivalent if second argument needed).
- When price leaves all zones, re-enable AutoTrading (set to true).
- No closing of existing positions – only prevent new opens.
- Work from any chart (use MarketInfo for XAUUSD Bid price).
- Handle multiple zones simultaneously (if price in any one, block).
- No lag – check on every tick.
- Inputs (all in Input section):
- 10 zones, grouped for easy editing:
- Zone 1 High (double, default 0)
- Zone 1 Low (double, default 0)
- Zone 2 High (double, default 0)
- Zone 2 Low (double, default 0)
- ... up to Zone 10 High/Low
- If High = 0 or Low = 0 or High <= Low, ignore that zone.
- ShowZones (bool, default true) – toggle visual rectangles
- ZoneColor (color, default clrRed)
- Transparency (int, default 70) – for rectangle background
- ProtectedSymbol (string, default "XAUUSD") – symbol to monitor
- 10 zones, grouped for easy editing:
- Visuals (if ShowZones = true):
- Draw red semi-transparent rectangles for each active zone on the chart.
- Rectangles extend left/right for visibility (e.g. 7 days left, 30 days right).
- Tooltip on rectangle: "Block Zone X – AutoTrading Disabled"
- Update dynamically if inputs changed.
- Other Details:
- No magic number needed – this EA doesn't open trades.
- OnInit: Enable AutoTrading if disabled.
- OnDeinit: Re-enable AutoTrading and clean up objects.
- Log prints/alerts when entering/exiting block state (e.g. "Block Zone Active – AutoTrading Disabled").
- Compatible with VPS/Remote Desktop.
- Test on demo with another EA like Gold Stuff to confirm no opens in zones.
- Clean code, comments, no warnings on compile.
Budget & Timeline:
- Budget: $50
- Timeline: NA
- Payment on full testing & satisfaction.
Please provide your MQL4 portfolio and bid.
Thank you!
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
236
32%
Arbitration
30
27% / 30%
Overdue
26
11%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
785
48%
Arbitration
70
16% / 53%
Overdue
139
18%
Loaded
4
Rating
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
6
Rating
Projects
74
50%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
19
26%
Free
7
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
9
Rating
Projects
15
40%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
7%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
499
67%
Arbitration
5
40% / 0%
Overdue
4
1%
Free
Published: 8 codes
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
from 2 to 4 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0