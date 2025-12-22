MQL5 Experts
Specification
Hello,
I am looking to purchase an existing MT5 Expert Advisor, specifically designed for scalping XAUUSD (Gold), with the following clear requirements:
Core Requirements
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1 or M5
Style: Real scalping with controlled risk
No martingale / no grid strategies
Stop Loss mandatory, proper risk management included
EA must be already functional and ready to attach to the chart (not experimental or custom development from scratch)
Adapted for a small account, starting with $100–$150 USD maximum:
low and safe lot sizing
realistic risk per trade
no aggressive recovery logic
suitable for small balance growth, not over-leveraging
Code & Support
✅ Complete source code (.mq5) + compiled files
✅ Clean, structured, and well-commented code
✅ Installation and configuration instructions
✅ No third-party dependencies
✅ Full ownership rights to the code upon purchase
✅ Minimum 12-month warranty
✅ Constant support (quick response in case of EA issues, no extra fees)
✅ Price and license terms: one-time purchase
✅ Availability for a 15–30 minute call/demo
✅ 3-day demo run allowed on my broker before final payment
Backtest & Demo
✅ Backtest coverage: 5 years (Jan 1, 2022 – Dec 20, 2025) with full details about data source and tick quality
✅ Demonstration video of EA performance
✅ Forward demo test: Minimum 3 days on live or demo account after successful backtest
✅ Daily target mode: EA stops trading automatically at the end of the trading day and resumes next day
Testing Requirement
2–5 days demo testing to verify:
drawdown behavior
trade frequency
correct SL execution
stability on small account conditions
💰 Budget: $20–$70 USD (ideal range $40–$60), depending on EA quality and stability.
I am not looking for profit guarantees or “holy grail” systems — only a stable, well-optimized Gold scalping EA, properly adapted for small accounts.
If you already have an EA that matches these requirements or can deliver quickly, please contact me with details, results, and backtest/demo proof.
Thank you.
Project information
Budget
30 - 70 USD
VAT (21%): 6.3 - 14.7 USD
Total: 36 - 84.7 USD
For the developer27 - 63 USD
Deadline
to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0