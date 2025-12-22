I am looking to purchase an existing MT5 Expert Advisor, specifically designed for scalping XAUUSD (Gold), with the following clear requirements:

Core Requirements

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1 or M5

Style: Real scalping with controlled risk

No martingale / no grid strategies

Stop Loss mandatory, proper risk management included

EA must be already functional and ready to attach to the chart (not experimental or custom development from scratch)

Adapted for a small account, starting with $100–$150 USD maximum:

low and safe lot sizing

realistic risk per trade

no aggressive recovery logic

suitable for small balance growth, not over-leveraging

Code & Support

✅ Complete source code (.mq5) + compiled files

✅ Clean, structured, and well-commented code

✅ Installation and configuration instructions

✅ No third-party dependencies

✅ Full ownership rights to the code upon purchase

✅ Minimum 12-month warranty

✅ Constant support (quick response in case of EA issues, no extra fees)

✅ Price and license terms: one-time purchase

✅ Availability for a 15–30 minute call/demo

✅ 3-day demo run allowed on my broker before final payment

Backtest & Demo

✅ Backtest coverage: 5 years (Jan 1, 2022 – Dec 20, 2025) with full details about data source and tick quality

✅ Demonstration video of EA performance

✅ Forward demo test: Minimum 3 days on live or demo account after successful backtest

✅ Daily target mode: EA stops trading automatically at the end of the trading day and resumes next day

Testing Requirement

2–5 days demo testing to verify:

drawdown behavior

trade frequency

correct SL execution

stability on small account conditions

💰 Budget: $20–$70 USD (ideal range $40–$60), depending on EA quality and stability.

I am not looking for profit guarantees or “holy grail” systems — only a stable, well-optimized Gold scalping EA, properly adapted for small accounts.

If you already have an EA that matches these requirements or can deliver quickly, please contact me with details, results, and backtest/demo proof.

Thank you.

Hello,