Prop Firm & Personal Account EA (US30 & XAUUSD) with Setfile Settings + Licensing and non martingale
Specification
I am hiring an experienced MT4/MT5 EA developer to build a prop firm and personal account Expert Advisor for US30 and XAUUSD.
The EA must be non-martingale, low drawdown, and designed for consistent profitability with strict risk control.
Markets & Platform
• Instruments: US30 and XAUUSD
• Platform: MT4 or MT5
• EA must support .set file configurations
Trading & Risk Requirements
• Non-martingale
• No grid or recovery systems
• Fixed 1:2 Risk-Reward per trade
• Controlled trade frequency
• Maximum total drawdown under 5%
• Suitable for prop firm rules and personal accounts
• Risk-based position sizing only
Set Files (Mandatory)
The developer must provide tested and profitable .set files with this project.
Requirements:
• Separate .set files for prop firm accounts and personal accounts
• Set files must be fully backtested and profitable
• Backtests must demonstrate:
– Consistent profitability
– 1:2 RR respected
– Drawdown maintained under 5%
• Set files must be ready to use, not generic presets
• Backtest reports required for each set file
Backtesting & Strategy Validation
• Multi-year backtests required
• Testing across different market conditions
• No curve-fitted strategies
• Clear explanation of strategy logic
Licensing & Protection (Required)
• License key bound to MT4/MT5 account number
• Expiry options: monthly, yearly, lifetime
• EA must not trade if license is invalid or expired
• Developer to provide a key generator tool
Deliverables
• Fully functional EA
• Source code
• Tested and profitable set files
• Backtest reports
• License system + key generator
• Setup documentation
Not Interested In
• Martingale, grid, or recovery systems
• Over-optimised or recycled EAs
To Apply
Send:
• EA development experience
• Proof of previous work or results
• Platform preference (MT4 or MT5)
• Estimated timeline