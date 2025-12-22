I am hiring an experienced MT4/MT5 EA developer to build a prop firm and personal account Expert Advisor for US30 and XAUUSD.

The EA must be non-martingale, low drawdown, and designed for consistent profitability with strict risk control.

Markets & Platform

• Instruments: US30 and XAUUSD

• Platform: MT4 or MT5

• EA must support .set file configurations

Trading & Risk Requirements

• Non-martingale

• No grid or recovery systems

• Fixed 1:2 Risk-Reward per trade

• Controlled trade frequency

• Maximum total drawdown under 5%

• Suitable for prop firm rules and personal accounts

• Risk-based position sizing only

Set Files (Mandatory)

The developer must provide tested and profitable .set files with this project.

Requirements:

• Separate .set files for prop firm accounts and personal accounts

• Set files must be fully backtested and profitable

• Backtests must demonstrate:

– Consistent profitability

– 1:2 RR respected

– Drawdown maintained under 5%

• Set files must be ready to use, not generic presets

• Backtest reports required for each set file

Backtesting & Strategy Validation

• Multi-year backtests required

• Testing across different market conditions

• No curve-fitted strategies

• Clear explanation of strategy logic

Licensing & Protection (Required)

• License key bound to MT4/MT5 account number

• Expiry options: monthly, yearly, lifetime

• EA must not trade if license is invalid or expired

• Developer to provide a key generator tool

Deliverables

• Fully functional EA

• Source code

• Tested and profitable set files

• Backtest reports

• License system + key generator

• Setup documentation

Not Interested In

• Martingale, grid, or recovery systems

• Over-optimised or recycled EAs

To Apply

Send:

• EA development experience

• Proof of previous work or results

• Platform preference (MT4 or MT5)

• Estimated timeline