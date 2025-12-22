Specification
Hello,
I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester.
The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy.
🔹 Strategy Summary
Timeframe: M30
Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD
Core Logic:
Market structure using Swing High / Swing Low
BOS / CHOCH detection
Displacement leg
30–50% retracement entry
Fair Value Gap (2 & 3 candle)
Liquidity logic (equal highs/lows, buy-side & sell-side liquidity taken)
Untested BOS/CHOCH retest zones
Risk management:
4% risk per trade
SL beyond BOS candle
TP at nearest swing high/low
Spread filter & max trades per direction
🔹 Current Problem
EA loads successfully
No trades are triggered
Very likely causes:
Filters too strict (liquidity + untested zones + FVG overlap)
Logic order / state issues (g_CurrentLeg.active, trend reset)
Conditions not aligning on the same candle
Execution / symbol / tick value handling on indices
🔹 What I Need From You
Add debug Print () logs for each major condition:
BOS / CHOCH detection
Liquidity taken
Untested structure zone found
FVG overlap
Entry blocked reason
Identify which condition prevents entries
Fix logic so the EA:
Takes valid trades
Does not overtrade
Respects the existing SMC rules
(Optional but preferred)
Add a debug mode ON/OFF input
Mark BOS, FVG, Liquidity, and entry on chart
🔹 Deliverables
Working .mq5 source code
Explanation of what was blocking trades
Clean, commented fixes (no over-engineering)
I will provide the full .mq5 file and can run Strategy Tester screenshots if needed.
Please let me know:
Your experience with SMC / market structure EAs
Estimated time to debug
Fixed price for this task
Kind regards,
Clearance Nkosana Mabaso