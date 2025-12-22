Hello,

I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester.

The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy.

🔹 Strategy Summary

Timeframe: M30

Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD

Core Logic:

Market structure using Swing High / Swing Low

BOS / CHOCH detection

Displacement leg

30–50% retracement entry

Fair Value Gap (2 & 3 candle)

Liquidity logic (equal highs/lows, buy-side & sell-side liquidity taken)

Untested BOS/CHOCH retest zones

Risk management:

4% risk per trade

SL beyond BOS candle

TP at nearest swing high/low

Spread filter & max trades per direction

🔹 Current Problem

EA loads successfully

No trades are triggered

Very likely causes:

Filters too strict (liquidity + untested zones + FVG overlap)

Logic order / state issues (g_CurrentLeg.active, trend reset)

Conditions not aligning on the same candle

Execution / symbol / tick value handling on indices

🔹 What I Need From You

Add debug Print () logs for each major condition:

BOS / CHOCH detection

Liquidity taken

Untested structure zone found

FVG overlap

Entry blocked reason

Identify which condition prevents entries

Fix logic so the EA:

Takes valid trades

Does not overtrade

Respects the existing SMC rules

(Optional but preferred)

Add a debug mode ON/OFF input

Mark BOS, FVG, Liquidity, and entry on chart

🔹 Deliverables

Working .mq5 source code

Explanation of what was blocking trades

Clean, commented fixes (no over-engineering)

I will provide the full .mq5 file and can run Strategy Tester screenshots if needed.

Please let me know:

Your experience with SMC / market structure EAs

Estimated time to debug

Fixed price for this task

Kind regards,

Clearance Nkosana Mabaso