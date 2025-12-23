FreelanceSections

Looking to Buy an Existing MT5 EA + Source Code (Backtest + Demo Required)

MQL5 Experts

Specification

Hi guys, — I’m looking to purchase an existing Expert Advisor with source code. Serious enquiries only, please. Below are my requirements:

Mandatory requirements

  • Source code required (full .mq5 , readable & well-commented preferred)

  • Backtest period: 4 years — Jan 1, 2022 → Dec 31, 2025 (tick/data quality must be stated)

  • Demo test: 1 month on a live/demo broker after backtest passes

  • Target performance: ~15% monthly average returns (mid risk profile)

  • Max drawdown: ≤ 15% (equity/drawdown must be shown in the report)

  • Strategy rules: No grid, no martingale (strict)

  • Pairs: Open to any currency pairs or instruments (please state tested pairs)

  • Deliverables: backtest report(s), equity curve, trade list, settings/inputs, and the source code

What I need to see with your submission

  1. Full backtest report(s) (2022–2025) — include modelling quality, spread, deposit, and timeframe.

  2. Equity curve screenshot and downloadable report (.html/.csv/.pdf).

  3. Trade history / list for the backtest period.

  4. Short description of the strategy logic and risk controls.

  5. Broker/account settings used for backtest and recommended live/demo settings.

  6. Price and licensing terms (one-time buyout)

  7. Your availability for a 15–30 minute call/demo.

How I’ll evaluate

  • Consistency of returns and drawdown profile across the 4-year backtest.

  • Realistic backtest settings and modeling quality.

  • Clean, maintainable source code and documentation.

  • Willingness to allow a 1-month demo run before final payment/transfer.

Interested?
Please apply with:

  • A short intro, EA name, and pricing/licensing model

  • The required backtest files and a brief video or screenshot of the equity curve

  • Any live/demo account where I can run the one-month test (or your availability to provide one)

Serious sellers or partners only. I’m ready to move quickly for the right system. 

Those who apply without any introduction will be rejected immediately.

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(12)
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
2
Developer 2
Rating
(31)
Projects
35
34%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
3
Developer 3
Rating
(13)
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(3)
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(2)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
10
Developer 10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(22)
Projects
30
20%
Arbitration
8
63% / 13%
Overdue
9
30%
Free
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USD
I need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Automated Trailing SL logic for SELL and BUY in MQL 4 + MQL 5 + Tradingview Version 2 100+ USD
1. 1 The developer should keep in mind that a standard function of MQL4/5 already exist and a part of the source code can be given but the trailing is wrong. Keep in mind, you need to deliver this in MQL4, Mql5, PINESCRIPT 2. This project should to run at least without any bugs on the following items and symbol extensions(example xauusd.i, xauusd.x, xauusd.m, etc) a. XAUUSD (Gold) b. XAGUSD (Silver)
I need opening range breakout profitable EA 30+ USD
As in tittle, I need opening range breakout profitable EA, you mabe have ready made? If not we can create such EA together. Rules are Simple, I have programmed this EA, my budget is 30 USD
Build MT4 EA to Disable AutoTrading in 10 Custom Block Zones for Risk Management (XAUUSD) - Demo Required 50+ USD
EA Development Request: Multi-Zone AutoTrading Blocker for MT4 (XAUUSD Focused) Description: Hello Freelancers, I'm a disciplined gold trader based in Canada, focusing on XAUUSD with a strong emphasis on risk management. I need a simple, bulletproof MT4 EA that disables AutoTrading (turning the button red) when price is inside any of 10 user-defined "block zones" to prevent any new positions from opening (from other
Prop Firm & Personal Account EA (US30 & XAUUSD) with Setfile Settings + Licensing and non martingale 100 - 750 USD
I am hiring an experienced MT4/MT5 EA developer to build a prop firm and personal account Expert Advisor for US30 and XAUUSD . The EA must be non-martingale , low drawdown , and designed for consistent profitability with strict risk control. Markets & Platform • Instruments: US30 and XAUUSD • Platform: MT4 or MT5 • EA must support .set file configurations Trading & Risk Requirements • Non-martingale • No
MT5 XAUUSD Scalping EA – Ready System for Small Account ($100–$150), Demo Test Require 30 - 70 USD
Hello, I am looking to purchase an existing MT5 Expert Advisor, specifically designed for scalping XAUUSD (Gold), with the following clear requirements: Core Requirements Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M1 or M5 Style: Real scalping with controlled risk No martingale / no grid strategies Stop Loss mandatory, proper risk management included EA must be already functional and ready to attach to the chart (not
I am looking for a trading robot with a similar strategy 100+ USD
I am looking for a trading robot with a similar strategy. I will buy a script that works similarly. Please send a description of how the script works or a test version in the message
Expert Advisor 35+ USD
Hello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USD
If you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Want to do a strategy on tradingview 30+ USD
I have a simple strategy that need coding on tradingview Strategy using high low at seleted time and when breakout to entry buy sell. Everything will be explained on private

Project information

Budget
30 - 800 USD

Customer

(6)
Placed orders21
Arbitrage count-1