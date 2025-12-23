Hi guys, — I’m looking to purchase an existing Expert Advisor with source code. Serious enquiries only, please. Below are my requirements:

Mandatory requirements

Source code required (full .mq5 , readable & well-commented preferred)

Backtest period: 4 years — Jan 1, 2022 → Dec 31, 2025 (tick/data quality must be stated)

Demo test: 1 month on a live/demo broker after backtest passes

Target performance: ~15% monthly average returns (mid risk profile)

Max drawdown: ≤ 15% (equity/drawdown must be shown in the report)

Strategy rules: No grid, no martingale (strict)

Pairs: Open to any currency pairs or instruments (please state tested pairs)

Deliverables: backtest report(s), equity curve, trade list, settings/inputs, and the source code

What I need to see with your submission

Full backtest report(s) (2022–2025) — include modelling quality, spread, deposit, and timeframe. Equity curve screenshot and downloadable report (.html/.csv/.pdf). Trade history / list for the backtest period. Short description of the strategy logic and risk controls. Broker/account settings used for backtest and recommended live/demo settings. Price and licensing terms (one-time buyout) Your availability for a 15–30 minute call/demo.

How I’ll evaluate

Consistency of returns and drawdown profile across the 4-year backtest.

Realistic backtest settings and modeling quality.

Clean, maintainable source code and documentation.

Willingness to allow a 1-month demo run before final payment/transfer.

Interested?

Please apply with:

A short intro, EA name, and pricing/licensing model

The required backtest files and a brief video or screenshot of the equity curve

Any live/demo account where I can run the one-month test (or your availability to provide one)

Serious sellers or partners only. I’m ready to move quickly for the right system.

Those who apply without any introduction will be rejected immediately.