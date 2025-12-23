“Expert Pine Script Needed: Clean Merge of 4 Indicators → 2 (No Compromise)”preserve all logics and visuals
🔧 TradingView Indicator Merge Project (No Compromise)
I have 4 separate TradingView (Pine Script) indicators with full source codes.
🎯 Task
Merge them into 2 indicators:
Indicator 1 = Indicator A + Indicator B
Indicator 2 = Indicator C + Indicator D
This is a code merge only.
🚫 Strict Rules
No logic changes
No signal changes
No drawing or color changes
No input removal
All signals, drawings, alerts, and visuals must remain exactly the same after merging.
✅ Requirements
Clean merging without variable conflicts
Organize inputs into clear groups (each indicator keeps its own settings)
Full compatibility with TradingView panel
Fix existing timeframe-related bugs (technical fixes only, no strategy changes)
⏱ Timeline
Large project (8,000+ lines total)
Delivery in 2–3 days
Updates during progress
👨💻 Who Should Apply
Only experienced Pine Script developers.
If your solution involves removing or compromising features, do not apply.
If you fully understand this and can deliver clean, professional work, please DM me.
