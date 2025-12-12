Specification
i need a writer and moderator for my channel that have experience that can moderate a new channel that contain news and analyses no siganls and a professional look and payment will be from 100 to 200 as the experience and the professionality
Project information
Budget
100 - 200 USD
Deadline
to 30 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0