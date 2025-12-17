*Project Brief*

I’m seeking a pre‑built MT5 Expert Advisor that comes with the complete, well‑commented .mq5 file. Only serious offers will be considered. The EA must satisfy the following conditions:





- *Source Code:* Provide the entire .mq5 file, clearly annotated for ease of maintenance.

- *Historical Testing:* 4‑year back‑test from 1 Jan 2022 to 31 Dec 2025, with explicit data‑quality metrics, spread settings, initial deposit and timeframe used.

- *Live Verification:* After a successful back‑test, a 1‑month trial on a live or demo account is required.

- *Performance Goal:* Roughly 15 % average monthly return (mid‑risk).

- *Drawdown Limit:* Maximum equity drawdown ≤ 15 % (must be visible in the report).

- *Strategy Rules:* No grid, no martingale – strict compliance required.

- *Instruments:* Open to any currency pairs or other assets; please list the pairs you have tested.





*What I Expect to Receive*

- Full back‑test report (2022‑2025) showing modelling quality, spread, deposit and timeframe details.

- Equity‑curve image and downloadable report (HTML/CSV/PDF).

- Complete trade log for the entire test period.

- Concise explanation of the trading logic and risk‑management measures.

- Broker/account parameters used for the back‑test and recommended settings for live deployment.





*Submission Guidelines*

1. Introduce yourself, name the EA, and outline your pricing/licensing (one‑time purchase preferred).

2. Attach the required back‑test files and a short video or screenshot of the equity curve.

3. Provide access to a live or demo account for the 1‑month trial, or indicate your availability to set one up.





*Evaluation Points*

- Consistent returns and drawdown profile across the full 4‑year window.

- Realistic back‑test settings and high modelling quality.

- Clean, maintainable source code with sufficient documentation.

- Willingness to allow a 1‑month demo run before final payment.





If you have an EA that meets these criteria, please send your proposal. I’m ready to move quickly with the right solution.