Specification
*Project Brief*
I’m seeking a pre‑built MT5 Expert Advisor that comes with the complete, well‑commented .mq5 file. Only serious offers will be considered. The EA must satisfy the following conditions:
- *Source Code:* Provide the entire .mq5 file, clearly annotated for ease of maintenance.
- *Historical Testing:* 4‑year back‑test from 1 Jan 2022 to 31 Dec 2025, with explicit data‑quality metrics, spread settings, initial deposit and timeframe used.
- *Live Verification:* After a successful back‑test, a 1‑month trial on a live or demo account is required.
- *Performance Goal:* Roughly 15 % average monthly return (mid‑risk).
- *Drawdown Limit:* Maximum equity drawdown ≤ 15 % (must be visible in the report).
- *Strategy Rules:* No grid, no martingale – strict compliance required.
- *Instruments:* Open to any currency pairs or other assets; please list the pairs you have tested.
*What I Expect to Receive*
- Full back‑test report (2022‑2025) showing modelling quality, spread, deposit and timeframe details.
- Equity‑curve image and downloadable report (HTML/CSV/PDF).
- Complete trade log for the entire test period.
- Concise explanation of the trading logic and risk‑management measures.
- Broker/account parameters used for the back‑test and recommended settings for live deployment.
*Submission Guidelines*
1. Introduce yourself, name the EA, and outline your pricing/licensing (one‑time purchase preferred).
2. Attach the required back‑test files and a short video or screenshot of the equity curve.
3. Provide access to a live or demo account for the 1‑month trial, or indicate your availability to set one up.
*Evaluation Points*
- Consistent returns and drawdown profile across the full 4‑year window.
- Realistic back‑test settings and high modelling quality.
- Clean, maintainable source code with sufficient documentation.
- Willingness to allow a 1‑month demo run before final payment.
If you have an EA that meets these criteria, please send your proposal. I’m ready to move quickly with the right solution.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
30 - 95 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders26
Arbitrage count0