Title:* Ready‑to‑Deploy MT5 Expert Advisor – Full Source & Proven Track Record

Specification

*Project Brief*
I’m seeking a pre‑built MT5 Expert Advisor that comes with the complete, well‑commented .mq5 file. Only serious offers will be considered. The EA must satisfy the following conditions:

- *Source Code:* Provide the entire .mq5 file, clearly annotated for ease of maintenance.
- *Historical Testing:* 4‑year back‑test from 1 Jan 2022 to 31 Dec 2025, with explicit data‑quality metrics, spread settings, initial deposit and timeframe used.
- *Live Verification:* After a successful back‑test, a 1‑month trial on a live or demo account is required.
- *Performance Goal:* Roughly 15 % average monthly return (mid‑risk).
- *Drawdown Limit:* Maximum equity drawdown ≤ 15 % (must be visible in the report).
- *Strategy Rules:* No grid, no martingale – strict compliance required.
- *Instruments:* Open to any currency pairs or other assets; please list the pairs you have tested.

*What I Expect to Receive*
- Full back‑test report (2022‑2025) showing modelling quality, spread, deposit and timeframe details.
- Equity‑curve image and downloadable report (HTML/CSV/PDF).
- Complete trade log for the entire test period.
- Concise explanation of the trading logic and risk‑management measures.
- Broker/account parameters used for the back‑test and recommended settings for live deployment.

*Submission Guidelines*
1. Introduce yourself, name the EA, and outline your pricing/licensing (one‑time purchase preferred).
2. Attach the required back‑test files and a short video or screenshot of the equity curve.
3. Provide access to a live or demo account for the 1‑month trial, or indicate your availability to set one up.

*Evaluation Points*
- Consistent returns and drawdown profile across the full 4‑year window.
- Realistic back‑test settings and high modelling quality.
- Clean, maintainable source code with sufficient documentation.
- Willingness to allow a 1‑month demo run before final payment.

If you have an EA that meets these criteria, please send your proposal. I’m ready to move quickly with the right solution.

