Specification Revised Project Description





We need a MetaTrader 4/5 Expert Advisor that lets you (the master trader) broadcast every trade to all of your client accounts in real time. The solution must work across the entire country, so it should use a MetaQuotes ID link (or any other method the developer recommends) to identify the master account and allow unlimited clients to subscribe.





*Key Requirements*

- *One‑Chart Installation:* Each client only has to attach the EA to a single chart on their broker.

- *Instant Replication:* Any market, limit, stop, or pending order you open, modify, or close is executed on the client side the moment you act.

- *Client‑Controlled Lot Size:* Clients set their own lot‑size multiplier (e.g., you trade 1 lot → they can trade 0.5 lot, 2 lot, etc.).

- *Risk Controls (optional):* Maximum lot per trade, maximum total open lots, and a pause button for each client.

- *Symbol Mapping:* Automatic handling of broker‑specific symbol naming (e.g., EURUSD vs. EURUSDm).

- *Synchronization:* On startup the EA pulls the master’s current open positions to ensure nothing is missed, and it recovers gracefully after disconnections.





*Delivery Timeline*

- Prototype (basic copy functionality): 2 days

- Full feature set (multipliers, risk limits, symbol mapping, error handling): 3 days

- Testing & polishing: 2 days







