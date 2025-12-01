Specification
Looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to optimize and backtest an existing MT5 Expert Advisor.
-
Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Timeframe: M1
-
Task: Parameter optimization + performance analysis
Deliverables:
Optimized settings and backtest results.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
23
52%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
6
26%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
6
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
7
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
563
26%
Arbitration
24
42% / 38%
Overdue
85
15%
Working
Published: 6 codes
10
Rating
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Project information
Budget
30 - 40 USD
VAT (21%): 6.3 - 8.4 USD
Total: 36 - 48.4 USD
For the developer27 - 36 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0