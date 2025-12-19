Specification
We're seeking an experienced developer to create an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that analyzes economic events and volatility. The EA should process input files with event data, calculate volatility, and generate output files.
*Requirements:*
- MT4 programming experience
- Familiarity with economic event data and volatility analysis
- Ability to work with CSV input files and generate output files
- Understanding of EET/EEST time zone
*Project Details:*
- Input file format: CSV with event data
- Output file format: CSV with volatility calculations
- Time zone: EET/EEST
- Historical data source: MetaQuotes or alternative sources
*Preferred Skills:*
- Experience with volatility indicators (e.g., Bollinger Bands, ATR)
- Familiarity with economic event calendars (e.g., MyFXBook)
- Ability to optimize EA performance
If you're interested in applying, please share your experience and a sample of your work.
