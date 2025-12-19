MQL5 Other
Specification
I am looking for long-term partners interested in developing and scaling automated trading solutions and financial software projects.
I contribute strong experience in MQL4/MQL5 development, strategy automation, and system optimization.
Open to professional and transparent collaborations.
I contribute strong experience in MQL4/MQL5 development, strategy automation, and system optimization.
Open to professional and transparent collaborations.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
43
7%
Arbitration
18
6% / 78%
Overdue
26
60%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
15
Rating
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
Similar orders
MT5 EA Optimization & Backtesting (Gold M1) 30 - 40 USDLooking for an experienced MQL5 developer to optimize and backtest an existing MT5 Expert Advisor . Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD) Timeframe: M1 Task: Parameter optimization + performance analysis Deliverables: Optimized settings and backtest results
Title: MT5 Forex EA Development Request 50 - 100 USDI need an experienced MT5 EA developer to create a fast, AI‑driven scalper that opens multiple trades, uses dynamic lot sizing, and has two modes – 24/7 unlimited and a 10 % daily profit stop. Aim for ~9‑10 % daily returns. Let’s discuss if you can help. You might try a search for the video
Need for a writer for my channel 100 - 200 USDi need a writer and moderator for my channel that have experience that can moderate a new channel that contain news and analyses no siganls and a professional look and payment will be from 100 to 200 as the experience and the professionality
Market Killer Indicator 30 - 500 USD//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ScalperEA.mq5 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Template" #property version "1.00" #property strict input int FastEMA = 8; input int SlowEMA = 21; input int AtrPeriod = 14; input double StopAtrMult = 1.2; input double TpAtrMult = 1.0; input double RiskPercent = 0.5; // percent account
NinjaTrader Automation 40 - 50 USDI have an indicator that I would like to create .. Me Nov 13 at 3:42 PM Hello .. I would like a custom indicator for ninja trader 8 .. Here are the details. I want Asian session, London Session, and Ny session to be marked out with different colors. I want the highs and lows of each session to be marked out using the 30 min time frame. I want a feature that marks out fair value gaps. (able to change time frame no
TradingView webhook 50 - 70 USDI'm seeking a freelancer to create an architecture blueprint for a trading system, including various technical components and a future expansion roadmap. Scope of work - Produce architecture blueprint with TradingView webhook listener & signal normalization. - Design Portfolio Manager at intermediate level. - Implement Risk Engine plus exposure logic. - Develop Order Management System. - Integrate Public.com API
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0