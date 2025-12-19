Specification
I'm looking for a proven scalping expert (M1-M5) to help define and apply a successful strategy for prop firm-funded accounts. Must respect prop firm rules (details below).
*Requirements:*
- No gambling methods, high-frequency trades, hedging, or trades under 2 minutes
- Lot size: max 40, ideally <20
- Provide MT4/MT5 trade history (1 week minimum, 1 month preferred) as PDF
*Terms:*
- Price negotiable, potentially tied to results
- GMT+8, flexible hours
*Prop Firm Rules:*
- Max daily loss: 4%, max loss: 8%
- 1 trade/security at 0.5% risk
- Target: 8-10% profit, max risk: 2%
- No news trades, no martingale, stop-loss on entry
*Send trade history PDF to be considered*. Thanks.
Project information
Budget
80 - 180 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders26
Arbitrage count0