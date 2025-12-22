IF you are a successful trader with a scalping method on M1 - M5 and you are able to teach me your strategy

without dangerous strategy like Martingale, Grid trading, even hedging

without High Frequency Trades [means minimun duration is > 2 minutes

with number of lot less than 20





WITH proof of this skill by showing a PDF [or HTML] report produce directly by MT4 or MT5

===> NOTE THAT WITHOUT THIS LIST OF TRADE FROM HISTORY MT4 or MT5 in PDF or HTML format THE DEVELOPPER WILL NOT BE SELECTED



I will appreciate to work with you





price is negotiable and could be also linked with the results obtained [if wished]





I am in GMT+8 with flexibles hours

thank you



