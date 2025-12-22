Other Other Strategy optimization
Specification
IF you are a successful trader with a scalping method on M1 - M5 and you are able to teach me your strategy
without dangerous strategy like Martingale, Grid trading, even hedging
without High Frequency Trades [means minimun duration is > 2 minutes
with number of lot less than 20
WITH proof of this skill by showing a PDF [or HTML] report produce directly by MT4 or MT5
===> NOTE THAT WITHOUT THIS LIST OF TRADE FROM HISTORY MT4 or MT5 in PDF or HTML format THE DEVELOPPER WILL NOT BE SELECTED
I will appreciate to work with you
price is negotiable and could be also linked with the results obtained [if wished]
I am in GMT+8 with flexibles hours
thank you
