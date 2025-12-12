Specification
I want the bheureko candlesticks pattern on tradingview version m it's mt5 and mt4 version are available online for free I want it's tradingview non repaint version. Anyone who having it can please DM me. See the picture below on the indicator am talking about. I don't have it's mql5 not mql4 am looking for it . Only developers who have it can DM me please so we can change it to tradingview version. Check the picture well and do your search where to get it's source code .
Similar orders
MT5 EA Optimization & Backtesting (Gold M1) 30 - 40 USDLooking for an experienced MQL5 developer to optimize and backtest an existing MT5 Expert Advisor . Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD) Timeframe: M1 Task: Parameter optimization + performance analysis Deliverables: Optimized settings and backtest results
Title: MT5 Forex EA Development Request 50 - 100 USDI need an experienced MT5 EA developer to create a fast, AI‑driven scalper that opens multiple trades, uses dynamic lot sizing, and has two modes – 24/7 unlimited and a 10 % daily profit stop. Aim for ~9‑10 % daily returns. Let’s discuss if you can help. You might try a search for the video
Need for a writer for my channel 100 - 200 USDi need a writer and moderator for my channel that have experience that can moderate a new channel that contain news and analyses no siganls and a professional look and payment will be from 100 to 200 as the experience and the professionality
Market Killer Indicator 30 - 500 USD//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ScalperEA.mq5 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Template" #property version "1.00" #property strict input int FastEMA = 8; input int SlowEMA = 21; input int AtrPeriod = 14; input double StopAtrMult = 1.2; input double TpAtrMult = 1.0; input double RiskPercent = 0.5; // percent account
NinjaTrader Automation 40 - 50 USDI have an indicator that I would like to create .. Me Nov 13 at 3:42 PM Hello .. I would like a custom indicator for ninja trader 8 .. Here are the details. I want Asian session, London Session, and Ny session to be marked out with different colors. I want the highs and lows of each session to be marked out using the 30 min time frame. I want a feature that marks out fair value gaps. (able to change time frame no
TradingView webhook 50 - 70 USDI'm seeking a freelancer to create an architecture blueprint for a trading system, including various technical components and a future expansion roadmap. Scope of work - Produce architecture blueprint with TradingView webhook listener & signal normalization. - Design Portfolio Manager at intermediate level. - Implement Risk Engine plus exposure logic. - Develop Order Management System. - Integrate Public.com API
Budget
30 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0