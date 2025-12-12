Specification
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ScalperEA.mq5 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Template"
#property version "1.00"
#property strict
input int FastEMA = 8;
input int SlowEMA = 21;
input int AtrPeriod = 14;
input double StopAtrMult = 1.2;
input double TpAtrMult = 1.0;
input double RiskPercent = 0.5; // percent account risk per trade
input int Magic = 123456;
input double Lots = 0.01;
double EMAFast[], EMASlow[], ATRArr[];
int OnInit()
{
SetIndexBuffer(0, EMAFast);
SetIndexBuffer(1, EMASlow);
// nothing to set for ATR; we'll compute using iATR
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
void OnTick()
{
// get last two closed candles
int shift = 1; // last closed bar
double fast_prev = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, FastEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, shift+1);
double fast_last = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, FastEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, shift);
double slow_prev = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, SlowEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, shift+1);
double slow_last = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, SlowEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, shift);
double atr = iATR(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, AtrPeriod, shift);
if (atr <= 0) return;
// simple crossover signals
if (fast_prev <= slow_prev && fast_last > slow_last)
{
// buy signal
double entry = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID); // or use Ask for buy market entry
double stop = entry - StopAtrMult * atr;
double tp = entry + TpAtrMult * atr;
double lots = Lots;
// optionally compute lots from RiskPercent and stop distance
// place market buy
trade_buy(lots, stop, tp);
}
else if (fast_prev >= slow_prev && fast_last < slow_last)
{
// sell signal
double entry = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK);
double stop = entry + StopAtrMult * atr;
double tp = entry - TpAtrMult * atr;
trade_sell(Lots, stop, tp);
}
}
void trade_buy(double lots, double stop, double tp)
{
MqlTradeRequest req;
MqlTradeResult res;
ZeroMemory(req);
req.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
req.symbol = _Symbol;
req.volume = lots;
req.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;
req.price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK);
req.sl = stop;
req.tp = tp;
req.deviation = 5;
req.magic = Magic;
OrderSend(req, res);
}
void trade_sell(double lots, double stop, double tp)
{
MqlTradeRequest req;
MqlTradeResult res;
ZeroMemory(req);
req.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
req.symbol = _Symbol;
req.volume = lots;
req.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL;
req.price = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID);
req.sl = stop;
req.tp = tp;
req.deviation = 5;
req.magic = Magic;
OrderSend(req, res);
}
