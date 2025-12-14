Specification
I need an experienced MT5 EA developer to create a fast, AI‑driven scalper that opens multiple trades, uses dynamic lot sizing, and has two modes – 24/7 unlimited and a 10 % daily profit stop. Aim for ~9‑10 % daily returns. Let’s discuss if you can help.
You might try a search for the video.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
11
0%
Arbitration
5
40% / 60%
Overdue
2
18%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 75%
Overdue
0
Working
5
Rating
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
7
Rating
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
35
34%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
13
Rating
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Project information
Budget
50 - 100 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders26
Arbitrage count0