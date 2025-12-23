Hi, I need a StrategyQuant X template built for index trading.

The template must include:

1. Session and Time Filters The strategy must only trade inside fixed GMT sessions for each index. These sessions must be converted to broker server time and stay correct when the broker switches between summer and winter time. The template also needs optional delay blocks around market opens, a lunch window filter, and simple daily/Friday cut-off controls.

2. Global Trade Filters The template must include: • A news lockout using an external CSV file of high-impact news. • A holiday lockout using a CSV of holiday dates by region. • A simple volume regime filter (volume vs volume average). • A failsafe that disables trade generation if any required external data is missing.

3. Entry Logic Structure The template uses combinations of three indicators: • A liquidity/sweep signal • A higher-timeframe trend filter • A volatility/confirmation filter The system must allow switching between three entry templates based on these components. It also requires a simple MicroOffset feature (trade entry shifted slightly around the bar time).

4. Exit Logic Stops are ATR-based. Take-profit uses a fixed adaptive formula (ATR-based). No trailing systems or secondary TP systems unless I switch them on later.

5. Risk Management Fixed fractional position sizing based on account risk and ATR. A daily loss limit that blocks new trades. Optional VIX-based size reduction using VIX as Data2.

6. Indicators You will need to set up several custom indicators. These do not need to match my files exactly, only the logic (I can provide descriptions). You can rebuild or adjust them so they work in StrategyQuant X without errors.

7. Project Configuration The template must include correct: • Inputs and ranges • Bar Filters • Builder settings • Robustness settings (Walk-Forward, Monte-Carlo, etc.) • Broker profile settings (spread, slippage, commissions, min lot, tick size) Everything must be connected and ready to generate strategies immediately once loaded into SQX. Please let me know what sort of experience you have using SQX, how many projects like this you have done and any proof of the work and the rough price estimate.

Many thanks