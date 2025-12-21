Specification
Looking for a reliable Expert Advisor with a proven track record? I'm seeking an EA with source code that meets the following criteria:
*Requirements:*
- .mq5 source code (well-commented and readable)
- 4-year backtest (Jan 2022 - Dec 2025) with tick/data quality details
- 1-month demo test on live/demo broker
- ~15% monthly average returns (medium risk)
- Max drawdown ≤15% (equity/drawdown report)
- No grid, martingale, or high-risk strategies
*Deliverables:*
- Backtest report (2022-2025) with modelling quality, spread, deposit, timeframe
- Equity curve and trade history
- Strategy overview and risk controls
- Broker settings and live recommendations
- Price and licensing terms (one-time buyout)
*What to Include:*
- Intro and EA details
- Backtest files and equity curve screenshot
- Live/demo account for testing or availability for 15-30 min call
Serious sellers only. Ready to move forward with the right EA.
Project information
Budget
50 - 195 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders26
Arbitrage count0