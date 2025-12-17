Hi guys, I’m looking to purchase an existing Expert Advisor with source code. Serious enquiries only, please. Below are my requirements:





Mandatory requirements





Source code required (full .mq5 , readable & well-commented preferred)





Backtest period: 4 years — Jan 1, 2022 → Dec 31, 2025 (tick/data quality must be stated)





Demo test: 1 month on a live/demo broker after backtest passes





Target performance: ~15% monthly average returns (mid risk profile)





Max drawdown: ≤ 15% (equity/drawdown must be shown in the report)





Strategy rules: No grid, no martingale (strict)





Pairs: Open to any currency pairs or instruments (please state tested pairs)





Deliverables: backtest report(s), equity curve, trade list, settings/inputs, and the source code





What I need to see with your submission





Full backtest report(s) (2022–2025) — include modelling quality, spread, deposit, and timeframe.





Equity curve screenshot and downloadable report (.html/.csv/.pdf).





Trade history / list for the backtest period.





Short description of the strategy logic and risk controls.





Broker/account settings used for backtest and recommended live/demo settings.





Price and licensing terms (one-time buyout)





Your availability for a 15–30 minute call/demo.





How I’ll evaluate





Consistency of returns and drawdown profile across the 4-year backtest.





Realistic backtest settings and modeling quality.





Clean, maintainable source code and documentation.





Willingness to allow a 1-month demo run before final payment/transfer.





Interested?

Please apply with:





A short intro, EA name, and pricing/licensing model





The required backtest files and a brief video or screenshot of the equity curve





Any live/demo account where I can run the one-month test (or your availability to provide one)





Serious sellers or partners only. I’m ready to move quickly for the right system.

Read carefully before your apply.