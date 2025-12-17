Specification
Read carefully before your apply.
Hi guys, I’m looking to purchase an existing Expert Advisor with source code. Serious enquiries only, please. Below are my requirements:
Mandatory requirements
Source code required (full .mq5 , readable & well-commented preferred)
Backtest period: 4 years — Jan 1, 2022 → Dec 31, 2025 (tick/data quality must be stated)
Demo test: 1 month on a live/demo broker after backtest passes
Target performance: ~15% monthly average returns (mid risk profile)
Max drawdown: ≤ 15% (equity/drawdown must be shown in the report)
Strategy rules: No grid, no martingale (strict)
Pairs: Open to any currency pairs or instruments (please state tested pairs)
Deliverables: backtest report(s), equity curve, trade list, settings/inputs, and the source code
What I need to see with your submission
Full backtest report(s) (2022–2025) — include modelling quality, spread, deposit, and timeframe.
Equity curve screenshot and downloadable report (.html/.csv/.pdf).
Trade history / list for the backtest period.
Short description of the strategy logic and risk controls.
Broker/account settings used for backtest and recommended live/demo settings.
Price and licensing terms (one-time buyout)
Your availability for a 15–30 minute call/demo.
How I’ll evaluate
Consistency of returns and drawdown profile across the 4-year backtest.
Realistic backtest settings and modeling quality.
Clean, maintainable source code and documentation.
Willingness to allow a 1-month demo run before final payment/transfer.
Interested?
Please apply with:
A short intro, EA name, and pricing/licensing model
The required backtest files and a brief video or screenshot of the equity curve
Any live/demo account where I can run the one-month test (or your availability to provide one)
Serious sellers or partners only. I’m ready to move quickly for the right system.
