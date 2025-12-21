MQL4 Indicators
Specification
Hello I want a code for my MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicator
I want to give my indicator with license to my students
this indicator will reach to my google sheet and if user MetaTrader 4 or Metatrader 5 account number doesnt reach to Exired date, it will go on work.
other wise it freeze the indicator drawings or delete the indicator from chart
the google sheet is like that
I want to give my indicator with license to my students
this indicator will reach to my google sheet and if user MetaTrader 4 or Metatrader 5 account number doesnt reach to Exired date, it will go on work.
other wise it freeze the indicator drawings or delete the indicator from chart
the google sheet is like that
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
620
54%
Arbitration
29
55% / 24%
Overdue
6
1%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
626
40%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
Published: 9 codes
3
Rating
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
79
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
5
Rating
Projects
2
50%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
11
0%
Arbitration
5
40% / 60%
Overdue
2
18%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
6
33%
Arbitration
7
0% / 71%
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
10
Rating
Projects
416
30%
Arbitration
73
19% / 70%
Overdue
52
13%
Loaded
11
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
366
71%
Arbitration
18
33% / 44%
Overdue
14
4%
Free
Published: 14 codes
13
Rating
Projects
15
40%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
7%
Free
14
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
15
Rating
Projects
19
32%
Arbitration
6
33% / 50%
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
17
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
18
Rating
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
19
Rating
Projects
563
26%
Arbitration
24
42% / 38%
Overdue
85
15%
Working
Published: 6 codes
20
Rating
Projects
236
32%
Arbitration
30
27% / 30%
Overdue
26
11%
Free
21
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ninjatrader strategy to MT4 30+ USDHey bro, can you help with NT8. On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions…… Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex"
Transaction finalising 500+ USDHello can we finalise on the ea right here for trust apply with your name and secret code for reference. Attach all files for the ea and indicator we finish up include the tutorial
Indicator 75+ USDDoes anyone have a good indicator for helping with finding the end of a pullback No repainting and no using future candles for confirmation (if future candles are needed signal should he shifted to the right woth how many candles are needed to confirm)
Traingview indicator 30+ USDI would like to create an indicator for my strategy on trading view , my strategy involves a liquidity sweep , wick or candle body closure , this needs to happen inside a higher time frame pd array such as a fair value gap that’s atleast 5m + and there needs to be an inversion fair value gap for my entry , I want the fair value gaps on all time frames so I can see them all on the 1 minute chart but i want the fair
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders119
Arbitrage count0