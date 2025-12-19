I’m looking for a developer to create a PINESCRIPT of the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) version of the Cap Channel indicator. The free version of this indicator is publicly available at the following link for reference:

https://tradingfinder.com/products/indicators/mt5/cap-channel-trading-free-download/

While the basic functionality is accessible, I specifically need a custom-built version with full access to the source code (.mq5). This will allow me to make future adjustments as needed.

Indicator must plot same value as cap-channel-trading-free-download, I need all line correct value.

Requirements:

Replicate the visual and functional behavior of the indicator as shown in the reference link.

Clean and well-commented source code in MQL5.

No third-party dependencies.

Optional: If possible, improve the indicator so that lines do not extend beyond the current chart window unnecessarily.

Looking forward to working with someone experienced in MT5 indicator development.



Indicator must have same data on backtest.