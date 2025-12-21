FreelanceSections

Smart Money Concepts EA Source Code (MT5, No Libraries on indicators etc,FULL CODE)

MQL5 Experts Consultation

Specification

Please kindly provide some proof or examples so I can verify the robot and evaluate whether it matches my expectations and includes the features and logic I am looking for.
This will help me understand if the Smart Money Concepts implementation is suitable for my needs before proceeding further.

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
(75)
Projects
124
44%
Arbitration
14
29% / 50%
Overdue
17
14%
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(171)
Projects
195
42%
Arbitration
12
8% / 50%
Overdue
9
5%
Working
Published: 3 codes
4
Developer 4
Rating
(4)
Projects
6
33%
Arbitration
7
14% / 57%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(539)
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
6
Developer 6
Rating
(163)
Projects
236
32%
Arbitration
30
27% / 30%
Overdue
26
11%
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(4)
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
2
33%
Working
8
Developer 8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
(31)
Projects
35
34%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
10
Developer 10
Rating
(74)
Projects
79
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
11
Developer 11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(27)
Projects
43
7%
Arbitration
18
6% / 78%
Overdue
26
60%
Free
13
Developer 13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Developer 14
Rating
(15)
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
15
Developer 15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
(270)
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
17
Developer 17
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
18
Developer 18
Rating
(64)
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
(6)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
7
14% / 86%
Overdue
0
Free

Project information

Budget
100 - 300 USD
VAT (22%): 22 - 66 USD
Total: 122 - 366 USD
For the developer
90 - 270 USD
Deadline
to 10 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0