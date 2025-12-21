MQL5 Experts Consultation
Specification
Please kindly provide some proof or examples so I can verify the robot and evaluate whether it matches my expectations and includes the features and logic I am looking for.
This will help me understand if the Smart Money Concepts implementation is suitable for my needs before proceeding further.
This will help me understand if the Smart Money Concepts implementation is suitable for my needs before proceeding further.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
2
Rating
Projects
124
44%
Arbitration
14
29% / 50%
Overdue
17
14%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
195
42%
Arbitration
12
8% / 50%
Overdue
9
5%
Working
Published: 3 codes
4
Rating
Projects
6
33%
Arbitration
7
14% / 57%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
6
Rating
Projects
236
32%
Arbitration
30
27% / 30%
Overdue
26
11%
Free
7
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
2
33%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
35
34%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
10
Rating
Projects
79
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
43
7%
Arbitration
18
6% / 78%
Overdue
26
60%
Free
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
17
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
18
Rating
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
19
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
7
14% / 86%
Overdue
0
Free
Project information
Budget
100 - 300 USD
VAT (22%): 22 - 66 USD
Total: 122 - 366 USD
For the developer90 - 270 USD
Deadline
to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0