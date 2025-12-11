Other Indicators Other
Specification
Tradingview indicator - Engulfing Candle
Example
Buy candle followed by sell candles but create a zone around the buy candle marking out the 1st H4, H1, M30 & M15, option for M5 & M1 candles. 2 x H4 sell candles outside this zone.
Likewise for a sell candle followed by buy candles.
This should create an alert and a table show forming etc.
A table on the right side showing the status:
H4 1 x candle forming/formed
H4 2 x candle forming/formed
etc
Any questions pls ask. There maybe smaller modifications but I cant think of any.
I dont want any timewasters pls.
1 day pls and $30 is my budget, sorry no room for negotiation on price as its a simple task
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders10
Arbitrage count-1