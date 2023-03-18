Turkish Broker Ak Investment Starts Offering MetaTrader 4
I thought it isn't allowed to talk about Brokers in Forum.
Jefferson Metha:
I thought it isn't allowed to talk about Brokers in Forum.
I thought it isn't allowed to talk about Brokers in Forum.
:)
Jefferson Metha:
I thought it isn't allowed to talk about Brokers in Forum.
I thought it isn't allowed to talk about Brokers in Forum.
This is a Metaquotes announcement, not a discussion.Also it is a 2015 post and you found it today just to make a point?
News - MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.metatrader5.com
Trader KYC verification from Sum&Substance in MetaTrader 5 The trading platform integration with the Sumsub (Sum&Substance) KYC service enables the validation of client personal data and documents with one click. The new functionality provides further automation of client onboarding procedures for MetaTrader 5 brokers and the minimization of...
Jefferson Metha:There is no rule on this site saying it's not allowed to talk about brokers.
I thought it isn't allowed to talk about Brokers in Forum.
I thought it isn't allowed to talk about Brokers in Forum.
Alain Verleyen:
There is no rule on this site saying it's not allowed to talk about brokers.
There is no rule on this site saying it's not allowed to talk about brokers.
That is correct.
However, it is not allowed to discuss any broker in a negative way. I guess that is because Metaquotes main income stream is from brokers.
Promotion/advertising is not allowed in the forum, so anything positive about a broker that is considered promotion is also not allowed.
Ok now I get it.
Started being active in the forum in 2018.
So there a lot of catching up I must do kkkk, might be a 2015 post but to me it's new.
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At the 19th of October Ak Investment, one of Turkey's largest brokers, officially launched the MetaTrader 4 platform for Forex and CFD trading. The company now offers its traders access to the rich functionality of the popular platform — everything traders need from trading and analytical functions, to copy trading and an application store of trading robots.
«As Ak Investment, we are proud to introduce MetaTrader 4, the world’s most preferred FX trading platform, under the trademark TradeAll. We are confident that we will contribute to expand the volume of the Turkish FX market with the enhanced technology of MetaTrader 4 and our extensive distribution channels and client base», stated Mert Erdoğmuş, CEO of Ak Investment on the occasion.
«Our cooperation with Ak Investment signifies a milestone for our company and Turkish traders, and we are looking forward to further expansion and development», stated MetaTürk Software CEO Mehmet Yıldız.
Mehmet Yıldız, CEO of MetaTürk Software
October was a month of significant news releases for both MetaQuotes and MetaTürk Software. In addition to Ak Investment's adoption of the MetaTrader 4 platform, the MetaTrader 5 platform was officially launched on Borsa Istanbul (BIST). These are important events that strengthen the position of MetaTürk, who promote the most advanced trading solutions to the Turkish financial markets of as well as in the Middle East.