XAU USD from US . . I see US regulated brokers do not openly allow. any other way of trading ?

Want to trade gold and silver on spot not futures .. i tried futures algo trading on ninja.. too much loss on slippage.
Any ideas what are others doing ?
 
Discussion about brokers is not allowed in this forum, you should make your own research.
 

What you're looking for is the USGOLD symbol.*

* Not allowed In the US States of Arizona, Montana, New Hampshire, nor Rhode Island.

I've never seen spot silver in the US.

That is all I can say here.

