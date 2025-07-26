XAU USD from US . . I see US regulated brokers do not openly allow. any other way of trading ?
Discussion about brokers is not allowed in this forum, you should make your own research.
What you're looking for is the USGOLD symbol.*
* Not allowed In the US States of Arizona, Montana, New Hampshire, nor Rhode Island.
I've never seen spot silver in the US.
That is all I can say here.
Any ideas what are others doing ?